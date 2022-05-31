VERMONT CITY MARATHON RESULTS

TOP OVERALL MEN

Place Name Age Time

1. Sergio Reyes 40 2:19:50
2. Tyler Andrews 32 2:20:47
3. Ryan Jara 35 2:23:19
4. Prescott Leach 39 2:23:32
5. Everett Hackett 32 2:23:54
6. Scott Mindel 35 2:24:50
7. Brad Mish 34 2:28:09
8. William McGovern 24 2:29:12
9. Alex Price 28 2:29:53
10. Chris Gish 23 2:29:55

TOP OVERALL WOMEN

1. Annmarie Tuxbury 28 2:39:18
2. Amanda Beucler 27 2:54:11
3. Leigh Barrow 27 2:55:39
4. Abby Gugel 24 2:59:47
5. Katy Cargiulo 42 2:59:49
6. Amy Bernard 44 3:03:12
7. Erin Rasco 33 3:05:01
8. Jessica Ponds 39 3:06:19
9. Nicole Borofski 27 3:07:37
10. Natalia Henry 23 3:07:39

TOP VERMONT MEN

1. William McGovern 24 Stowe 2:29:12
2. Chris Gish 23 Sharon 2:29:53
3. John Stanton-Geddes 40 Burlington 2:38:53
4. Chris Coffey 43 Monkton 2:45:46
5. Dan McCarthy 22 Burlington 2:51:58
6. George Aitken Waterbury 28 2:52:53
7. Turner Zamore 38 South Hero 2:53:51
8. Sumner Kuehne 34 South Burlington 2:55:53
9. Daniel Peters 27 Burlington 2:56:06
10. E.J. Murphy 50 Colchester 2:57:37

TOP VERMONT WOMEN

1. Margaret Gish 26 Weybridge 3:11:46
2. MK Drury 29 South Burlington 3:16:40
3. Sara Vannah 26 White River 3:16:42
4. Dylan Broderick 31 Montpelier 3:18:50
5. Mari Walsh 32 Burlington 3:20:14
6. Elizabeth Simak 30 South Burlington 3:25:14
7. Leah Macaulay 37 South Burlington 3:25:24
8. Hibby Regan 32 Cambridge 3:25:25
9. Kate Sease Craftsbury 3:26:03
10. Kimberly Lord 42 South Hero 3:26:51

TOP MALE MASTERS

1. Sergio Reyes 40 2:19:50
2. John Standon-Geddes 40 2:38:53
3. Xianrong Wang 40 2:41:45
4. Iain Ridgway 42 2:42:38
5. Devin Jones 41 2:44:52
6. Chris Coffey 43 2:45:46
7. Shizhong Yang 41 2:47:51
8. Ben Jarrett 42 2:4810
9. Brian Cullinan 42 2:49:25
10. Paulo Amaral 41 2:49:30

TOP FEMALE MASTES

1. Katy Cargiulo 42 2:59:49
2. Amy Bernard 44 3:03:12
3. Amanda Beal 41 3:13:00
4. Tina Dowling 55 3:17:47
5. Yimei Huang 47 3:21:25
6. Heather Grazzini-Sims 41 3:24:58
7. Marcie Jorgensen 42 3:25:32
8. Gewn Jacobson 63 3:31:34
9. Aimee Stafford 47 3:29:27
10. Ailing Wang 58 3:34:54

TOP MALE WHEELCHAIRS

1. Erik Corbett 42 1:59:30
2. Patrick Standen 58 2:21:49
3. Eric Rose 60 2:47:38

TOP FEMALE WHEELCHAIRS

1. Alicia Dana 53 1:33:56
2. Edie Perkins 51 1:52:54
3. Carol Hetherington 52 2:17:31

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.