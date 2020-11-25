Three more Vermont ski areas capitalized on the recent cold spell and started their operations for the season Wednesday.
Mount Snow, Stowe and Okemo were the latest resorts to make their 2020-21 debuts after Killington kicked things off last Friday. With Jay Peak and Bromley expected to open Friday, there will be plenty of options to enjoy the powder for winter-sports lovers. Warm temperatures in the upcoming week could pose a challenge to snowmaking crews, but a few cold nights will go a long way toward preserving a solid base.
Making reservations, wearing facial coverings and practicing social distancing will be mandatory as the state attempts to battle the recent COVID-19 outbreak. But fresh corduroy awaits any skier or rider willing to play by the rules.
Sugarbush is eyeing opening days of Nov. 30 for Lincoln Peak and Dec. 18 for Mount Ellen. Although Stratton’s target date was delayed, snowmakers are seizing every opportunity if they have the right mix of conditions.
The Middlebury Snow Bowl will attempt to be up and running by Wednesday. Bolton and Smugglers’ Notch plan to follow suit the next day. Burke, Mad River Glen and Magic Mountain could be buzzing by Dec. 12. Suicide Six will open Dec. 16, while Pico is penciled in for Dec. 19.
Here are a few updates from various resorts around the region:
BOLTONThe tentative opening date is Dec. 3 for pass-holders. Snowmaking operations are going full steam ahead at the locally owned resort. The current focus is on the base area and lower-mountain trails to get as much terrain ready before moving to the upper mountain and other areas.
The mountain is also currently closed to Nordic and backcountry skiing, with any uphill travel prohibited before opening day. The Green Mountain Ski Mountaineering series has been a big hit in recent years on Tuesday nights, and this winter uphill activity is expected to be just as popular.
The Wilderness Uphill Route is closed from 10 p.m. to midnight each day, while the Timberline Uphill Route is closed from 5-9 a.m. No dogs, snowshoes or boot packing are allowed on any lift-serviced terrain. Skiers and riders are advised to be properly prepared for their adventures because services may be delayed or limited to operating hours on the uphill terrain.
JAY PEAK
The plan is to spin the Jet Triple Chair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Jet trail will be open to advanced skiers and riders only, with no uphill travel allowed for now. Jay Peak will shut down after last chair Sunday and will re-open Dec. 4.
KILLINGTON
The Green Mountain State celebrated the official start of ski season last week when Killington opened for pass-holders. The general public gained access to trails Monday.
Day 6 on Wednesday featured 16 open trails, four lifts and a base depth of 18 inches after 2 new inches of snow. Lift tickets can be purchased online by Vermonters or out-of-state residents who have quarantined. After arriving, skiers and riders can use the outdoor pick-up kiosks for a no-contact experience to access the mountain without going inside.
Scenic rides on the K-1 Express Gondola Rides are not available yet, and there is also no beginner terrain at this time. All early-season skiing and riding will be on advanced-level trails for the foreseeable future. Individuals may encounter snowmaking and other on-mountain operations throughout the day on open terrain. Snowmakers have guns on Lower East Fall and will attempt to add Canyon Quad to the lift schedule soon.
MOUNT SNOW
Four inches of new snow Wednesday helped everything come together perfectly at the West Dover resort. Three lilts provided access to seven trails with a machine-groomed surface. The base depth is 12-20 inches, with the Bluebird Express, Challenger and Discovery Shuttle lifts currently running. The Free Fall, River Run, Cascade, Canyon, Long John, Beaver Hill, High Traverse and Launch Pad trails are ready for action.
STOWEEven though this year’s first day was pushed back, Wednesday was not too shabby for a rain date. Two lifts, seven trails and a base depth of 18-24 inches allowed things to go smoothly during the lead-up to Thanksgiving skiing.
The FourRunner Quad opens at 8 a.m. and covers over 2,000 vertical feet of top-to-bottom terrain on intermediate and advanced trails. Open terrain is expected to include Upper Lord, Lord, Ridgeview, Lower Ridgeview, North Slope, Lower North Slope and Centerline. All trails will be groomed with the exception of Centerline, which benefitted from fresh snowmaking Tuesday night.
Early-morning snow Wednesday added to the dusting of new powder from overnight. Snowmaking took place on Centerline, Sunrise, Standard, T-Line, Catwalk and Easy Street. The Adventure Triple lift is scheduled to open Thursday at Spruce Peak, servicing beginner terrain on the Inspiration trail.
TRAPP FAMILY LODGE
Three inches of fresh powder Wednesday boosted the upper-elevation snow depth to 5 inches. The touring center is open for snowshoeing and could groom ski trails soon if there is more snow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.