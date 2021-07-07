115th Vermont Amateur

Williston Golf Club

Par 71

After Two Rounds

Bryson Richards 73-68-141
Troy Evans 72-71-143
Cory Jozefiak 72-71-143
Troy Golber 72-72-144
Taylor Bellemare 71-73-144
Scott Rankings 74-71-145
Nathan Godbout 74-71-145
Phil Fairbanks 74-71-145
Nelson Eaton 74-72-146
Austin Giroux 70-77-147
Nicholas Wood 74-73-147
Ryan Porter 71-77-148
Ritchie Snow 76-73-149
Brody Yates 74-76-150
Reuben Stone 77-73-150
Jeffrey Maier 77-74-151
Eric Lajeunesse 76-75-151
Frankie Sanborn 77-74-151
Harrison Digangi 79-72-151
Logan Broyles 74-77-151
Greg Abrami 78-73-151
Nick Ojala 75-76-151
Garren Poirier 78-74-152
Max Major 77-75-152
Kim Perry 73-79-152
Jackson Applebaum 78-74-152
Tyler Parker 79-74-153
Ross Evans 79-74-153
Cameron O'Connell 76-77-153
Andrew Merrill 74-80-154
Jackson King 78-76-154
Nicholas Oullette 77-154
Brian Casey 75-80-155
Alex Leonard 76-79-155
Aaron Wood 76-79-155
Stephen Richards 76-79-155
Jordon Plummer 80-75-155
Dominic Foti 78-77-155
Michael Walsh 78-77-155
Jake Orr 79-77-156
Bryan Adkison 81-75-156
Greg Wells 80-76-156
Jay Corbett 77-79-156
Erik Lindahl 75-81-156
Parker Fothergill 76-80-156
MISSED CUT
Hogan Beazley 80-77-157
Mathew Smith 80-77-157
Colby Sanville 78-79-157
Travis Mott 82-76-158
Seth Anderson 81-78-159
Chad Bullock 77-82-159
Devon Havers 76-83-159
Keith Komline 75-84-159
Stephen Carknard 86-73-159
Nick Trottier 80-79-159
Tyler Smith 78-82-160
Sean Keogh 79-81-160
Jake Nickerson 84-76-160
Samuel Major 84-76-160
Nicholas Murphy 81-79-160
Edward Linto 78-82-160
Evan Forrest 84-76-160
Robert Wells-Rogers 83-77-160
Patrick Norden 77-84-161
Walker Allen 81-80-161
Mitchell Evans 82-79-161
Kyle Anderson 82-80-162
Glen Boggini 80-82-162
Brian Zittel 86-76-162
Jon Guyette 83-80-163
Cameron Fitzgerald 85-78-163
Brian Flynn 79-84-163
Sam Merelman 85-79-164
Mathew Prendergast 85-79-164
Jon Riggs 82-83-165
Jordan Ayer 90-75-165
Alex Rumrill 85-80-165
Jack Bushee 84-82-166
Dan Hogan 88-78-166
Chris Eaton 85-82-167
Brady Hathorn 84-83-167
Nicholas Rina 83-84-167
Garett Dukette 86-82-168
Robert Stewart 88-80-168
Matt Wilkison 83-86-169
Ben Spencer 86-83-169
Dylan Otis 87-82-169
Cody Blake 81-88-169
Bill Crossman 83-90-173
Evan Collins 86-88-174
Andrew Mink 89-85-174
Chris Wadkins 90-85-175
Sam Spencer 87-88-175
James Schmidt 85-96-181

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.