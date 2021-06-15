Evans
Buy Now

Country Club of Barre golfer Troy Evans poses earlier this spring during a training session. Evans placed first Sunday during a Vermont Amateur Qualifier event at his home course.

 PHOT BY JAMES BIGGAM

Golf Results

Vermont Amateur Qualifier

At Country Club Of Barre

June 13, 2021

1 Troy Evans 72 T2 Parker Fothergill 73 T2 Stephen Richards 73 4 Colby Sanville 74 5 Cody Blake 76 T6 Mathew Smith 77 T6 Harrison Digangi 77 T8 Shane Baldwin 78 T8 Jordon Plummer 78 T8 Chris Eaton 78 T8 Aaron Wood 78 T8 Tom Hanson 78 T8 Andrew Mink 78 T14 Erik Lindahl 79 T14 Cameron Fitzgerald 79 T14 Brennan Moreau 79 T14 Jon Guyette 79 T14 Chad Bullock 79 T14 Garett Dukette 79 T20 Chris Wadkins 80 T20 Dylan Otis 80 T20 Sam Merelman 80 T20 Robert Stewart 80 T20 Reuben Stone 80 T20 Evan Collins 80 FAILED TO QUALIFY
Kevin Bushway 81 Jeffrey Duggan 81 Eamon Deffner 81 Jordan Villa 81 Scott Griffiths 81 Kevin Corrigan 82 William Eaton 82 Sam Handy 83 John Klesch 83 Jordan Blais 83 Bill Evans 83 Riley Richards 84 Paul Laroche 84 Michael Trimboli 84 Kim Pedersen 84 Brock Paquette 84 Benjamin Roberts 85 Garret Cameron 85 David Loh 85 Adam Atkinson 85 Nick Zubkoff 87 Dana Mentzer 87 Douglas Daczkowski 87 Scott Hartigan 88 David Evans 89 Samuel Potter 89 Kyle Earls 89 Mike Resch 89 Dennis Prevost 90 Peter Duncan 93 Mitchell Abraham 93 Jeff LaBonte 93 Owen Foster 94 Brent Libby 97 Christopher Bouchard 98 Nash Welch 102 Nathaniel Sessions 123

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.