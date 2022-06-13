Richards
Golfer Riley Richards watches the flight of his iron shot during a competition at the Country Club of Barre. Richards fired a 76 Sunday to qualifier for the upcoming Vermont Amateur Championship.

 Photo by Jeb Wallace-Brodeur

VERMONT AMATEUR

GOLF QUALIFIER

AT C.C. OF BARRE

JUNE 12, 2022

1. Mike Coakley 70 2. David Evansn 73 3. Colby Sanville 74 4. Dylan Otis 75 5. Mitchell Evans 76 5. Riley Richards 76 7. Keith Komline 77 8. Jordan Plummer 78 9. Cameron Fitzgerald 79 9. Jacob Miller 79 9. Lance Robinson 79 9. Ryan Manley 79 9. Dana Mentzer 79 14. Andrew Merrill 80 14. William Eaton 80 16. Samuel Major 81 16. Taylor Mattingly 81 16. Ben Swinarton 81 16. Greg Montgomery 81 20. Eamon Deffner 82 20. Eugene Richards 82 20. John Parsons 82

MISSED CUT

Jeff Kenneson 83 Matt Fletcher 84 Kim Pederson 84 Justin Larock 84 Tom Hanson 85 Chris Turley 85 Kevin Corrigan 85 Nash Welch 85 George Roberge 86 Andrew Mink 86 Kennedy Moore 86 Garret Cameron 86 Peter Duncan 86 Jamie Bender 86 Douglas Daczkowski 87 Chris Eaton 88 Mark Plummer 88 Mtchell Abraham 88 Richard Ryan 88 Robert Savard 89 Evan Chadwick 89 Samuel Potter 89 Isaiah Thomas 89 Benjamin Zaranek 91 Arron Courtemanche 91 Parker Martisus 92 Owen Foster 92 Bryce Bortnick 92 Matthew Bergstol 95 Oliver Twombly 97 Bo Graves 98 Ben Peake 104

