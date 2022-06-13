VERMONT AMATEUR
GOLF QUALIFIER
AT C.C. OF BARRE
JUNE 12, 2022
1. Mike Coakley 70 2. David Evansn 73 3. Colby Sanville 74 4. Dylan Otis 75 5. Mitchell Evans 76 5. Riley Richards 76 7. Keith Komline 77 8. Jordan Plummer 78 9. Cameron Fitzgerald 79 9. Jacob Miller 79 9. Lance Robinson 79 9. Ryan Manley 79 9. Dana Mentzer 79 14. Andrew Merrill 80 14. William Eaton 80 16. Samuel Major 81 16. Taylor Mattingly 81 16. Ben Swinarton 81 16. Greg Montgomery 81 20. Eamon Deffner 82 20. Eugene Richards 82 20. John Parsons 82
MISSED CUT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.