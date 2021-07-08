Vermont Amateur final results Jul 8, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now U-32 graduate Bryson Richards shows off the winner’s trophy after claiming top honors Thursday during the final day of the 115th Vermont Amateur Golf Championship at Williston Golf Club. Photo by JAMES BIGGAM Buy Now Troy Evans, of the Barre Country Club, watches a putt during the Vermont Amateur Championship in Williston. Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 115th Vermont AmateurWilliston Golf ClubPar 71 Final Results1. Bryson Richards 73-68-67-72-280 2. Troy Golber 72-72-71-73-288 3. Logan Broyles 74-77-70-69-290 3. Ryan Porter 71-77-70-72-290 3. Taylor Bellemare 71-73-71-75-290 3. Max Major 77-75-66-72-290 7. Phil Fairbanks 74-71-74-74-293 8. Troy Evans 72-71-75-76-294 8. Cory Jozefiak 72-71-76-75-294 10. Eric Lajeunesse 76-75-78-68-297 10. Austin Giroux 70-77-75-75-297 12. Nick Ojala 75-76-74-73-298 12. Scott Rankings 74-71-76-77-298 14. Brody Yates 74-76-74-75-299 15. Nathan Godbout 74-71-77-78-300 16. Frankie Sanborn 77-74-73-77-301 17. Parker Fothergill 76-80-74-72-302 17. Garren Poirier 78-74-77-73-302 19. Michael Walsh 78-77-74-75-304 19. Nelson Eaton 74-72-77-81-304 21. Nicholas Wood 74-73-74-84-305 21. Cameron O’Connell 76-77-76-76-305 23. Jay Corbett 77-79-74-76-306 23. Greg Wells 80-76-75-75-306 23. Dominic Foti 78-77-79-72-306 23. Ritchie Snow 76-73-79-78-306 23. Tyler Parker 79-74-81-72-306 28. Jake Orr 79-77-75-76-307 28. Stephen Richards 76-79-72-80-307 28. Alex Leonard 76-79-73-79-307 28. Kim Perry 73-79-76-79-307 32. Greg Abrami 78-73-80-78-309 32. Jeffrey Maier 77-74-80-78-309 32. Jackson Applebaum 78-74-80-77-309 35. Jordon Plummer 80-75-74-81-310 35. Reuben Stone 77-73-81-79-310 37. Jackson King 78-76-75-83-312 38. Aaron Wood 76-79-82-77-314 39. Erik Lindahl 75-81-77-82-315 40. Harrison Digangi 79-72-83-82-316 41. Nicholas Oullette 77-77-77-87-318 42. Andrew Merrill 74-80-79-86-319 42. Ross Evans 79-74-84-82-319 44. Brian Casey 75-80-87-81-323 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Paper Times Argus
