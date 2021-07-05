VERMONT AMATEUR

GOLF TEE TIMES

Tuesday July 6

At Williston Golf Club

8:10 AM

Cody Blake
Edward Linto
Greg Abrami

8:20 AM

Austin Giroux
Jackson Applebaum
Jordon Plummer

8:30 AM

Cameron O'Connell
Evan Forrest
Erik Lindahl

8:40 AM

Michael Walsh
Nicholas Wood
Dominic Foti

8:50 AM

Nicholas Riina
Brian Flynn
Brian Zittel

9:00 AM

Parker Fothergill
Robert Wells-Rogers
Sam Spencer

9:10 AM

Ritchie Snow
Jon Riggs
Devon Havers

9:30 AM

Jay Corbett
Brennan Moreau
Jordan Ayer

9:40 AM

Nelson Eaton
Tyler Smith
Logan Broyles

9:50 AM

Tyler Parker
Scott Rankins
Colby Sanville

10 AM

Nathan Godbout
Seth Anderson
Aaron Wood

10:10 AM

Kyle Anderson
Mitchell Evans
Stephen Richards

10:20 AM

Jon Guyette
Keith Komline
Robert Stewart

10:30 AM

Kim Perry
Walker Allen
Dan Hogan

10:40 AM

James Schmidt
Jake Orr
Jeffrey Maier

11 AM

Troy Evans
Cory Jozefiak
Troy Goliber

11:10 AM

Travis Mott
Cameron Fitzgerald
Brian Casey

11:20 AM

Andrew Merrill
Ross Evans

11:30 AM

Garren Poirier
Eric Lajeunesse
Ryan Porter

11:40 AM

Hogan Beazley
Sam Merelman
Matt Wilkinson

11:50 AM

Bryson Richards
Taylor Bellemare
Brody Yates

NOON

Phil Fairbanks

Frankie Sanborn
Glen Boggini

12:10 PM

Jackson King
Ben Spencer
Mathew Smith

12:20 PM

Chris Wadkins
Bill Crossmon
Ted Liamos

12:40 PM

Alex Rumrill
Harrison Digangi
Alex Leonard

12:50 PM

Andrew Mink
Sean Keogh
Evan Collins

1 PM

Jake Nickerson
Nicholas Ouellette
Reuben Stone

1:10 PM

Max Major
Nick Ojala
Samuel Major
1:20 PM
Garett Dukette
Mathew Prendergast
Tylor Highter
1:30 PM
Bryan Adkison
Stephen Carknard
Chad Bullock
1:40 PM
Chris Eaton
Nick Trottier
Patrick Norden
1:50 PM
Brady Hathorn
Greg Wells
Dylan Otis
2:00 PM
Jack Bushee
Nicholas Murphy
Kosi Thurber

