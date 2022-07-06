Garren Poirier
Vermont Amateur

Golf Championship

Second Round Results

At Brattleboro Country Club

July 6, 2022

Ryan Kohler, Brattleboro Country Club 67-69-136
Jared Nelson, Rutland Country Club 71-65-136
Bryson Richards, Country Club of Barre 71-66-137
Lucas Politano, Ralph Myhre Golf Course 70-72-142
Cory Jozefiak, 802 Golf Academy 71-71-142
Garren Poirier, Rutland Country Club 75-68-143
Troy Goliber, Burlington Country Club 69-74-143
Max Major, Rutland Country Club 71-72-143
Mike Coakley, Country Club of Vermont 71-72-143
Jason Balch, The Golf Club at Equinox 69-75-144
Phil Fairbanks, Mountain View Country Club 72-72-144
Taylor Bellemare, Ekwanok Country Club 74-71-145
Brody Yates, Kwiniaska Golf Club 71-74-145
Nick Ojala, Proctor-Pittsford Country Club 69-77-146
Andy Weigand, Burlington Country Club 76-71-147
Evan Russell, Champlain Country Club 71-77-148
Troy Evans, Country Club of Barre 71-77-148
Jeffrey Houle, Brattleboro Country Club 76-73-149
Nathan Godbout, Burlington Country Club 72-77-149
Ryan Porter, Manchester Country Club 74-75-149
Hogan Beazley, Ralph Myhre Golf Course 77-73-150
Sam Myers, Champlain Country Club 72-78-150
Jacob Miller, Brattleboro Country Club 72-78-150
Colby Sanville, The Quechee Club 73-77-150
Stephen Richards, Rocky Ridge Golf Club 75-75-150
Caleb Keyes, Manchester Country Club 77-73-150
Michael Walsh, Burlington Country Club 76-75-151
JJ McDevitt, Mount Snow Country Club 78-73-151
Frankie Sanborn, Rutland Country Club 75-77-152
Nelson Eaton, Country Club of Barre 75-77-152
Logan Broyles, Rutland Country Club 77-75-152
Seth Anderson, Vermont National Country Club 78-78-153
Nicholas Murphy, Rocky Ridge Golf Club 76-77-153
Tyler Parker, Stowe Golf Club 73-80-153
Andrew Trask, Manchester Country Club 73-80-153
Sean Keogh, Lakeside Golf Club 74-79-153
Charlie Davis, Ekwanok Country Club 79-75-154
Brock Paquette, Lakeside Golf Club 78-76-154
Austin Giroux, Newport Country Club 75-79-154
Chad Bullock, Mount Snow Country Club 76-79-155
Bryan Laselle, Dorset Field Club 74-81-155
Greg Wells, Lakeside Golf Club 79-76-155
Riley Richards, Country Club of Barre 80-75-155
Mathew Prendergast, Manchester Country Club 78-77-155

MISSED CUT

Luke Hopkins, Fox Run Golf Club 79-77-156
Samuel Major, Rutland Country Club 80-76-156
Sebastian Pell, Rutland Country Club 76-80-156
Glen Boggini, Lakeside Golf Club 76-80-156
Brian O'Grady, Ekwanok Country Club 77-79-156
Andrew Loney, Brattleboro Country Club 80-76-156
Kyle Rexford, Burlington Country Club 82-74-156
John Parsons, Sugarbush Resort Golf Club 82-75-157
Thomas Deck, Dorset Field Club 78-79-157
Jackson King, Barton Golf Club 78-79-157
Eamon Deffner, Lakeside Golf Club 77-80-157
William Hadden, Dorset Field Club 81-76-157
Jordon Plummer, Stowe Golf Club 79-79-158
Nick Trottier, Crown Point Country Club 77-81-158
Paul Fine-Lease, Ralph Myhre Golf Course 79-80-159
Harrison Digangi, Dorset Field Club 77-82-159
Jeffrey Maier, Williston Golf Club 78-81-159
Evan Forrest, Williston Golf Club 82-77-159
Ben Swinarton, Dorset Field Club 79-80-159
Dana Mentzer, Country Club of Barre 79-81-160
Lincoln Sinclair, Stowe Golf Club 83-77-160
William Eaton, Country Club of Barre 79-81-160
Lance Robinson, Country Club of Vermont 77-84-161
Ryan Manley, Vermont National Country Club 77-85-162
Brady Hathorn, The Quechee Club 86-76-162
Alex Leonard, Williston Golf Club 80-82-162
Keith Komline, Dorset Field Club 76-86-162
Mathew Smith, Manchester Country Club 84-78-162
Cameron Saia, Williston Golf Club 78-85-163
Greg Montgomery, Brattleboro Country Club 79-84-163
Chace Newhouse, Stowe Golf Club 78-85-163
Michael Trimboli, Vermont National Country Club 78-85-164
David Evans, Brattleboro Country Club 83-81-164
Aaron Wood, Mount Anthony Country Club 77-86-164
Andrew Merrill, Neshobe Golf Club 80-84-164
Camden Ayer, Cedar Knoll Country Club 84-81-165
Ryan Shields, Burlington Country Club 83-82-165
Nathan Benoit, Champlain Country Club 83-83-166
Ritchie Snow, Wiliston Golf Club 82-85-166
Brett Roland, Fox Run Golf Club 81-86-167
Cameron Fitzgerald, Williston Golf Club 82-85-167
Oliver Mauk, Manchester Country Club 83-84-167
Mitchell Evans, Country Club of Barre 83-86-169
Eugene Richards, Burlington Country Club 84-86-170
Dylan Otis, Country Club of Barre 82-88-170
Jake Nickerson, Country Club of Vermont 90-83-173
Scott Rankins, Lakeside Golf Club 86-87-173
Zach Vincent, Burlington Country Club 85-89-174
Adam Ely, Lakeside Golf Club 90-84-174
Patrick Jack Bryan, Kwiniaska Golf Club 89-88-177
Jason Ryan, Rutland Country Club 83-95-178
Sam Handy, Vermont National Country Club 89-89-178
Nicholas Wood, Rutland Country Club 85-93-178
Jim Morrissey, Kwiniaska Golf Club 89-90-179
David Pettine, Burlington Country Club 95-97-192

