Bryson Richards
Bryson Richards, of the Barre Country Club, tees off with an iron during last year's Vermont Amateur Championship.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo

Vermont Amateur

Golf Championship

First Round Results

At Brattleboro Country Club

July 5, 2022

Ryan Kohler, Brattleboro Country Club 67
Nick Ojala, Proctor-Pittsford Country Club 69
Jason Balch, The Golf Club at Equinox 69
Troy Goliber, Burlington Country Club 69
Lucas Politano, Ralph Myhre Golf Course 70
Troy Evans, Country Club of Barre 71
Mike Coakley, Country Club of Vermont 71
Brody Yates, Kwiniaska Golf Club 71
Cory Jozefiak, 802 Golf Academy 71
Bryson Richards, Country Club of Barre 71
Max Major, Rutland Country Club 71
Jared Nelson, Rutland Country Club 71
Evan Russell, Champlain Country Club 71
Jacob Miller, Brattleboro Country Club 72
Nathan Godbout, Burlington Country Club 72
Phil Fairbanks, Mountain View Country Club 72
Sam Myers, Champlain Country Club 72
Andrew Trask, Manchester Country Club 73
Colby Sanville, The Quechee Club 73
Tyler Parker, Stowe Golf Club
Sean Keogh, Lakeside Golf Club 74
Taylor Bellemare, Ekwanok Country Club 74
Ryan Porter, Manchester Country Club 74
Bryan Laselle, Dorset Field Club 74
Stephen Richards, Rocky Ridge Golf Club 75
Frankie Sanborn, Rutland Country Club 75
Austin Giroux, Newport Country Club 75
Nelson Eaton, Country Club of Barre 75
Garren Poirier, Rutland Country Club 75
Keith Komline, Dorset Field Club 76
Nicholas Murphy, Rocky Ridge Golf Club 76
Michael Walsh, Burlington Country Club 76
Andy Weigand, Burlington Country Club 76
Sebastian Pell, Rutland Country Club 76
Chad Bullock, Mount Snow Country Club 76
Glen Boggini, Lakeside Golf Club 76
Jeffrey Houle, Brattleboro Country Club 76
Nick Trottier, Crown Point Country Club 77
Caleb Keyes, Manchester Country Club 77
Eamon Deffner, Lakeside Golf Club 77
Brian O'Grady, Ekwanok Country Club 77
Logan Broyles, Rutland Country Club 77
Aaron Wood, Mount Anthony Country Club 77
Ryan Manley, Vermont National Country Club 77
Hogan Beazley, Ralph Myhre Golf Course 77
Harrison Digangi, Dorset Field Club 77
Lance Robinson, Country Club of Vermont 77
Thomas Deck, Dorset Field Club 78
Jackson King, Barton Golf Club 78
JJ McDevitt, Mount Snow Country Club 78
Chace Newhouse, Stowe Golf Club 78
Cameron Saia, Williston Golf Club 78
Mathew Prendergast, Manchester Country Club 78
Brock Paquette, Lakeside Golf Club 78
Michael Trimboli, Vermont National Country Club 78
Seth Anderson, Vermont National Country Club 78
Jeffrey Maier, Williston Golf Club 78
William Eaton, Country Club of Barre 79
Ben Swinarton, Dorset Field Club 79
Charlie Davis, Ekwanok Country Club 79
Greg Montgomery, Brattleboro Country Club 79
Dana Mentzer, Country Club of Barre 79
Luke Hopkins, Fox Run Golf Club 79
Paul Fine-Lease, Ralph Myhre Golf Course 79
Jordon Plummer, Stowe Golf Club 79
Greg Wells, Lakeside Golf Club 79
Andrew Merrill, Neshobe Golf Club 80
Andrew Loney, Brattleboro Country Club 80
Riley Richards, Country Club of Barre 80
Alex Leonard, Williston Golf Club 80
Samuel Major, Rutland Country Club 80
William Hadden, Dorset Field Club 81
Brett Roland, Fox Run Golf Club 81
David Gerhardt, Vermont National Country Club 81
Evan Forrest, Williston Golf Club 82
Kyle Rexford, Burlington Country Club 82
John Parsons, Sugarbush Resort Golf Club 82
Dylan Otis, Country Club of Barre 82
Cameron Fitzgerald, Williston Golf Club 82
Ritchie Snow, Wiliston Golf Club 82
Oliver Mauk, Manchester Country Club 83
Ryan Shields, Burlington Country Club 83
Mitchell Evans, Country Club of Barre 83
Jason Ryan, Rutland Country Club 83
Nathan Benoit, Champlain Country Club 83
David Evans, Brattleboro Country Club 83
Lincoln Sinclair, Stowe Golf Club 83
Mathew Smith, Manchester Country Club 84
Eugene Richards, Burlington Country Club 84
Camden Ayer, Cedar Knoll Country Club 84
Brady Perron, Cedar Knoll Country Club 85
Zach Vincent, Burlington Country Club 85
Nicholas Wood, Rutland Country Club 85
Scott Rankins, Lakeside Golf Club 86
Brady Hathorn, The Quechee Club 86
Patrick Jack Bryan, Kwiniaska Golf Club 89
Sam Handy, Vermont National Country Club 89
Jim Morrissey, Kwiniaska Golf Club 89
Jake Nickerson, Country Club of Vermont 90
Adam Ely, Lakeside Golf Club 90
David Pettine, Burlington Country Club 90

