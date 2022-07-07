Vermont Am
Photo by Adam Acoin

Vermont Amateur

Golf Championship

Final Results

At Brattleboro Country Club

July 7, 2022

1. Jared Nelson, Rutland Country Club 71-65-68-65-289, $500
2. Bryson Richards, Country Club of Barre 71-66-68-68-273, $450
3. Ryan Kohler, Brattleboro Country Club 67-69-67-72-275, $395
4. Max Major, Rutland Country Club 71-72-71-68-282, $340
5. Brody Yates, Kwiniaska Golf Club 71-74-69-73-287, $283.33
5. Taylor Bellemare, Ekwanok Country Club 74-71-72-70-287, $283.33
5. Phil Fairbanks, Mountain View Country Club 72-72-73-70-287, $283.33
8. Evan Russell, Champlain Country Club 71-77-69-71-288, $155
9. Garren Poirier, Rutland Country Club 75-68-73-73-289, $145
10. Michael Walsh, Burlington Country Club 76-75-69-70-290, $130
11. Colby Sanville, The Quechee Club 73-77-71-71-292, $57.50
11. Andy Weigand, Burlington Country Club 76-71-73-72-292
11. Troy Goliber, Burlington Country Club 69-74-70-79-292
11. Cory Jozefiak, 802 Golf Academy 71-71-73-77-292
15. Nathan Godbout, Burlington Country Club 72-77-72-72-293
15. Jeffrey Houle, Brattleboro Country Club 76-73-69-75-293
15. Lucas Politano, Ralph Myhre Golf Course 70-72-75-76-293
18. Troy Evans, Country Club of Barre 71-77-73-74-295
18. Jason Balch, The Golf Club at Equinox 69-75-72-79-295
20. Sam Myers, Champlain Country Club 72-78-75-72-297
20. Nick Ojala, Proctor-Pittsford Country Club 69-77-79-72-297
22. Nelson Eaton, Country Club of Barre 75-77-73-74-299
22. Mike Coakley, Country Club of Vermont 71-72-77-79-299
22. Jacob Miller, Brattleboro Country Club 72-78-74-76-299
25. Ryan Porter, Manchester Country Club 74-75-72-79-300
25. Andrew Trask, Manchester Country Club 73-80-74-73-300
27. Hogan Beazley, Ralph Myhre Golf Course 77-73-74-77-301
27. Caleb Keyes, Manchester Country Club 77-73-76-75-301
29. Austin Giroux, Newport Country Club 75-79-70-78-302
29. Logan Broyles, Rutland Country Club 77-75-74-76-302
31. Charlie Davis, Ekwanok Country Club 79-75-74-76-304
32. Frankie Sanborn, Rutland Country Club 75-77-79-74-305
32. Nicholas Murphy, Rocky Ridge Golf Club 76-77-75-77-305
32. Tyler Parker, Stowe Golf Club 73-80-77-75-305
35. Chad Bullock, Mount Snow Country Club 76-79-76-75-306
36. Greg Wells, Lakeside Golf Club 79-76-81-72-308
37. Riley Richards, Country Club of Barre 80-75-74-81-310
37. Bryan Laselle, Dorset Field Club 74-81-73-82-310
39. Seth Anderson, Vermont National Country Club 78-78-77-81-311
39. Brock Paquette, Lakeside Golf Club 78-76-79-78-311
41. Sean Keogh, Lakeside Golf Club 74-79-82-78-313
41. JJ McDevitt, Mount Snow Country Club 78-73-81-81-313
43. Mathew Prendergast, Manchester Country Club 78-77-79-80-314

