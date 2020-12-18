The governor’s task force announced Friday that the beginning of the winter season for Vermont high school athletics will remain in the pause phase.
In the meantime, Southern Vermont athletic directors are attempting to stay a step ahead by splitting their basketball pool into four divisions.
Practices were originally scheduled to start Nov. 30, but that plan has been on hold since Nov. 24. A tentative Jan. 11 date for season openers has been in limbo for weeks as the state battles COVID-19 outbreaks. Athletes are typically required to participate in 10 practices before playing in a game, leaving not much time for that start date to become a reality.
Vermont’s fall season was also delayed before practices finally kicked off Sept. 8. Southern Vermont League games were slated to begin Sept. 21, while most Central and Northern Vermont teams were a few days behind that pace. The Vermont Principals’ Association wound up pushing openers back until Sept. 26, with the majority of schools eliminating any non-league competition.
Football teams were divided into four regional pods, while golfers were limited to a two-week season. Soccer, field hockey and volleyball squads also played scaled-back schedules, with masks on at all times.
Earlier this week Gov. Phil Scott extended the COVID-19 State of Emergency until Jan. 15. Organized youth and adult recreational competitions — not related to Vermont Principals’ Association-sanctioned school sports — are suspended until further notice. The state’s task force will evaluate the COVID numbers next week and provide an update on the status of high school athletics.
“The VPA is ready to begin indoor and/or outdoor sports when/if we receive the green light from the Department of Health and the Governor,” VPA Executive Director Jay Nichols said in a statement. “Since we are in an epidemic health crisis, they will decide when and if it is safe to proceed. We are hoping to hear some definite answers in the near future. …The extension of the emergency itself has nothing to do with the start of winter sports.”
There will be no fans this winter, but what the schedules might look like is still anyone’s guess. Boys hockey is split up into two divisions, with D-I teams typically facing other D-I teams while D-II teams play opponents from their division. There are three divisions in girls hockey, and D-II schools could travel to any high school rink in the state.
Basketball leagues are more localized, as opponents square off once or twice — and possibly three times if they meet in a holiday tourney. According to SVL Executive Director Tim Brown, the league’s athletic directors approved a four-division plan based on size (large and small) and geography (East and West), with six schools in each division.
The SVL intends to have 10 league games, with two contests against each of the other five teams in the division. Those league games are likely to be played between Jan. 25 and Feb. 27. The rest of the schedule will be filled out with regional crossover games to make it an 18-game slate.
Some of the cross-state rivalries like Rutland against Rice and U-32 or MSJ against Montpelier will have go on the back burner. But the wealth of new matchups makes for a fun winter.
The Mount St. Joseph Academy girls basketball team, a small Division IV program, has been placed in the Girls Large School West Division. A rare town bragging-rights game with Rutland will be marked in red on the calendar.
“It was a request from the SVL to accommodate scheduling,” MSJ Athletic Director Dan Elliott said. “And after speaking with coach (Bill) Bruso, we decided we would do it for the good of the league and an opportunity for our players to challenge themselves.”
A little bit of that flavor of the Rutland County triangle rivalry with Proctor and West Rutland will be lost. The new alignment means the Mounties will only be able to play West Rutland and Proctor one time apiece instead of the normal home-and-away contests with each.
“I was hoping to get two with each of them and a Mill River game as well,” Elliott said. “As it turned out, we only get one game with each and no Mill River.”
Otter Valley gets some new opponents out of this. The OV boys now will play Rutland and West Rutland and the girls get to go against MSJ.
“We are excited to play all the teams we have, rivalries from the past and possibly creating some new ones,” said Otter Valley Athletic Director Steven Keith.
Springfield Athletic Director Rich Saypack likes the regional games.
“For our area, I would say playing Windsor and Bellows Falls twice is pretty important,” Saypack said. “In both cases, gyms have larger crowds with energy. That is never a bad thing.”
This is a one-year alignment due to the circumstances. When it is over, Saypack would love to see his Cosmos testing themselves against nearby teams from New Hampshire that recently completed their second week of practices for this season.
“Would we like to see Stevens, Fall Mountain and Newport back in that mix? You better believe it,” Saypack said. “Athletes like playing in front of crowds, and I’ll tell you as a coach, I like the crowd behind me. Driving two hours to play a game being streamed back to Springfield really is like a non-event.”
Boys Large School West
Fair Haven, Otter Valley, Mount St. Joseph, Rutland, Burr and Burton, Mount Anthony.
Boys Large School East
Fair Haven, Otter Valley, Mount St. Joseph, Rutland, Mount Anthony.
Boys Small School West
Mill River, West Rutland, Proctor, Poultney, Long Trail, Arlington.
Girls Large School West
Fair Haven, Otter Valley, Mount St. Joseph, Rutland, Burr and Burton, Mount Anthony.
Girls Large School East
Hartford, Woodstock, Springfield, Windsor, Bellows Falls, Brattleboro.
Girls Small School West
Mill River, West Rutland, Proctor, Poultney, Long Trail, Arlington.
Girls Small School East
Rivendell, White River Valley, Sharon/Mid-Vermont Christian, Green Mountain, Leland & Gray, Twin Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.