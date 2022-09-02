NORTHFIELD - A shock-and-awe strategy by senior-heavy Vergennes was no surprise during Friday's boys soccer action.
The Commodores (1-0) scored in bunches and limited Paine Mountain (0-1) to a single shot on target during a 7-0 rout. Coach Ward Butler's high-powered squad buried two goals in a one-minute span during both the first half and the second to open the floodgates.
Elijah Duprey recorded a hat trick and notched one assist for the Commodores, who have reached the DIvision III semifinals three times in the past four years. Ryder Messinger scored twice, while Jack Wyman and Abram Francis both contributed one goal and one assist. Shamus Rooney and Xavier DeBlois also registered assists and keeper Devin Brisson recorded the clean sheet.
"Ryder is a track stud with his speed and that's why we put him on the wing," Butler said. "But he also has got the hustle to go through and his second goal was truly a follow-up. He's got pace to burn. Jack is just a true playmaker and he will assist, assist. And he's got a great shot from distance too, so we want to encourage him more. Shamus is a phenomenal athlete in the middle, so I'm pretty happy with them all. And Elijah has got the confidence. They say goal scorers are not made, they're born. And he's born for it."
Deblois almost opened the scoring in the 6th minute when he ran toward a through ball near the penalty stripe and pounded a one-time shot over the crossbar. Four minutes later a 40-yard direct kick by Commodores fullback Oakley Francis skipped past a crowd of players inside the penalty area and rolled wide of the left post. Vergennes came up short again in the 15th minute when Francis headed a cross by Wyman over the woodwork.
A quick turn and shot by Duprey missed the mark a few moments later, allowing Paine Mountain to briefly regroup. However, Duprey's high work rate finally paid off in the 16th minute when he settled a Francis pass inside the 18-yard box and ripped a low shot inside the left post.
"For the first 20 minutes we were nervous coming out and we were just trying to get back to our basics," Butler said. "We were trying to work on patterns that we've been working on in practice and we could see them eventually. It just took a bit of patience with the passing and we finally got our diamonds and triangles and got that to work. And then our finishers, just give them the ball. Our defense, I'm still training. It held up OK today, but we're going to meet tougher opposition down the road and (Paine-Mountain) are going to get better down the road."
Vergennes threatened to double its lead in the 19th minute when Duprey fired a shot just wide of the right post and then DeBlois booted the ball over the iron. The Commodores maintained their massive territorial advantage and scored again in the 26th minute for a 2-0 cushion. Duprey settled a cross from Wyman outside the left post and used his knee to set up Francis for a point-blank shot.
"It was an awesome team performance all-around," Duprey said.
Paine Mountain attempted to sneak into halftime with the deficit at two goals, but Messinger punished the visitors in the 36th and 37th minute to make it 4-0. He collected a feed from Rooney on the left flank and chipped the ball over Paine Mountain keeper Liam Hebert (14 saves) for his first goal. Less than a minute later he chased down a blocked shot by Connor Kelly and made the most of the second-chance opportunity.
"I really just caught fire there," Messinger said.
The Commodores continued to create prime scoring opportunities at the start of the second half but missed a pair of close-range shots. Hebert and the Paine Mountain defensive unit exhaled a collective sigh of relief after back-to-back goal-line attempts by Vergennes went unfinished.
"Opportunities were missed and some guys know that," Butler said. "They know that you can really just pass it into the goal instead of trying to kill it and sailing it over."
Duprey cashed in on a DeBlois assist in the 48th minute, resulting in running time for the remainder of the match. The Pain Mountain fullbacks attempted to induce an offside call on the play, but Duprey snuck into the penalty area and was all business while extending the lead to 5-0.
"They showed the difference between a team who's ready to play and played together and who's got some veterans - and us as a team who's still transitioning," Paine Mountain coach Collin Crawford-Stempel said. "We're only going to get better. We're hungry and we're going to get better throughout the season. But they were more the prepared team and they were ready to go."
Another goal by Duprey in the 73rd minute capped his missing for a hat trick. Wyman showed off his fancy footwork while dribbling along the end line toward the right post and then delivered a service to Duprey for a high-percentage shot.
"We have some really strong players in the midfield," Butler said. "The system we play is a 3-5-2 and it's worked the last couple of years for us. The system worked today, which is what we wanted. And we have a strong core up top, in the middle and in the back too."
Wyman quickly gained possession following the ensuing kick-off and dribbled up the middle of the field before rifling a low shot past Hebert in the 74th minute.
"That felt like it sealed it out there," Wyman said. "If we can keep our composure and play like we did today, I definitely think we can see a lot of these (blowouts)."
The Commodores will travel to face Winooski at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Vergennes has never won a championship outright and is 1-6 all-time in semifinal appearances following last year's 3-1 loss to Green Mountain.
"I think we have a good chance to get back there or go farther," Wyman said. "We just have to keep our heads."
Paine Mountain will travel to play Randolph at 11 a.m. Saturday. Coach Crawford-Stempel's squad is entering its sixth year as a cooperative program featuring Northfield and Williamstown athletes. Paine Mountain earned playoff victories during four of the past five seasons but will face a rebuilding process this fall after the departure of a dozen players from the 2021 roster.
Hebert, outside backs Landon Amell and Carter Cochran and central backs Allen Carter and Wyatt Jarvis-Comi started on defense Friday. Midfielders Tucker Hall, Sean-Cooper Hurley, Thomas Ducharme and Ethan Calle were joined in the starting lineup by strikers Noah Orton and Travis Robillard.
"We lost nine seniors and three foreign-exchange guys who put a lot into our team," Crawford-Stempel said. "This was actually the first time this whole preseason that we've had our whole team together. So that's something we can all grow from and we can see now and we can learn from the areas we need to improve on. We've got a really young team and those guys came out and they fought hard. It's only going to get better because we're going to grow as a team together. So by the end of the season we're going to be completely different."
