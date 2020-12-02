MONTPELIER — Winter sports teams are in a holding pattern after the opening date for practices was postponed indefinitely last week.
Gov. Phil Scott said during Tuesday’s press conference that there will be an update about high school athletics Friday. Practices were originally scheduled to start this week.
Dave Fredrickson, the CEO of the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association, is in the group feeling positive about prospects high school basketball.
“I’m optimistic so far,” he said. “If they do have to push it back, so what? The first couple of weeks of the spring season in the gym is no big deal.”
Other states go well into the summer to complete their spring sports season even during normal years. The Iowa Girls High School Softball Championships, for example, are scheduled for July 27-31 in Fort Dodge.
“I don’t see why they can’t go beyond graduation,” Fredrickson said. “Everyone’s graduation is different anyway.”
Basketball games in Vermont are still scheduled to begin on Jan. 11 without spectators.
“I’ve told some referees, they should be happy. There won’t be anyone to yell at them,” Fredrickson said. “And now when the coach grumbles, ‘How did you miss that call?’ the referee is going to hear them.”
BOYS SOCCER
MHS team seeks donations
A “GoFundMe” effort to support the Montpelier boys soccer team enjoyed a strong boost Wednesday.
Twenty-two donations totaling nearly $1,000 were made toward the effort, which is raising funds to buy jackets and pants for the Division II state champs. Organizers are already past the halfway point of reaching their goal of $1,930.
The No. 6 Solons captured their first title since 1996 by rallying to a 2-1 victory over top-seeded and previously undefeated Milton. A message on the team’s “GoFundMe” page site asks the community to assist the players in purchasing special monogrammed gear to commemorate the season.
“They played hard through Covid with gusto, following all the safety guidelines and protocols with a shortened season and limited fans allowed,” the statement says. “It was definitely not a normal soccer season. A lot of these boys have been playing soccer together since elementary school and they really came together as a bonded team this year to win the championship. They really are like family to each other. Normally they would hold bake sales, do odd jobs or hold a car wash to help pay for championship jackets and pants. But due to Covid, that obviously can’t happen.”
