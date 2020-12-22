Coach Aaron Hill and members of the Hazen boys basketball team were jumping for joy Tuesday after Gov. Phil Scott announced that high school practices can begin soon.
No-contact training sessions involving drills and technical work can start as soon as Saturday for high schools across Vermont. This applies to athletes participating in hoops, hockey, skiing, snowboarding, dance, bowling, gymnastics and cheerleading. Facial coverings must be worn for all indoor activities and there will be no fans allowed at games.
The Hazen boys will hold their first practice at 9 a.m. Monday and already have a 15-game schedule that runs from Jan. 16 to March 12. Hill's younger brother Travis led the Wildcats to the 1996 title, while Aaron Hill has coached the team during title campaigns in 2000, 2006, 2009, 2010 and 2016. Last winter the Wildcats (18-5) advanced to the Barre Aud for the fourth time in five years.
Hill's son Carter will be a junior forward this winter, while senior guard Isaiah Baker is expected to be one of the top perimeter players in the state. Baker reached the 1,000-point mark last winter and brings the same "wow" factor as one of Aaron Hill's early stars, Tim Shedd. The former Norwich University standout is still Hazen's all-time leading scorer with 1,695 career points, but Baker could be within striking distance of that record if the upcoming season is extended.
Aaron Hill closely follows milestone individual achievements across the state and helps update information for the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association. The hoops historian has spent hundreds of hours researching old newspaper clippings and it's impossible to question his love for the game.
Right now Hill is ecstatic simply to have games on the horizon in 2021. His squad will kick off the season Jan. 16 at Richford and has a contest at Montpelier marked in red for March 1. The Wildcats will also face Danville, Winooski, BFA-Fairfax, Stowe, Peoples, Northfield, Randolph and Lamoille.
Here are 10 questions for coach Hill, who is entering his 22nd season at the helm of the top-tier program:
TA: Can you describe the last month of buildup? Have there been some ups and some downs along the way?
Hill: "It was a lot of anxiety and frustration. It's very hard to see all those other states practicing and playing when you know Vermont has far better numbers. And that made it hard. But I'm really glad that we are moving forward. And the kids were super excited today. They were just going crazy once they found out we could actually start."
TA: It seemed like the news was a genuine surprise for a lot of people. Was that your sense?
Hill: "I was surprised that they let us go. I wasn't expecting them to let us go without the contact, but I'm glad that they're just letting us in the gym. The players desperately need something to do because this has taken a real toll on our kids."
TA: You got to see your son's team play a bunch of soccer games. Do you think some of the winter coaches and athletes learned a couple tricks of the trade from the fall season, just with things to do and not to do?
Hill: "The fall season went great and it was a boost to the confidence. Obviously, indoors is much different. But I don't think there's been a case in New Hampshire, and they've been playing right along. In Florida they're playing and I haven't heard any problems with cases related to basketball. So I'd like to hear more research about that. If there's no cases happening in these places that are playing, that should be a good sign for us."
TA: What was the feedback you got from some of those soccer guys? Did you hear about the challenges of playing in masks or anything like that?
Hill: "They were just glad to get out there. The thing that bothered them the most is the fact that you can't have as many spectators at the game. But they were all positive and very glad to be playing. And that's the thing with the basketball season too. I haven't heard any kids around here complaining about no fans. They just want to be able to play at this point."
TA: And how about your schedule? There's no Dave Morse tourney, so has there been a lot of scrambling to pencil in extra games if there's a gap?
Hill: "Our schedule is all set. Our AD, John (Sperry), has been awesome. And we play every Tuesday and Friday."
TA: It's not the normal schedule of most years, but does it seem like a decent number of games?
Hill: "I'm happy. The one thing I hope happens is to push the season into April - if we need to - to keep more games. And then just have spring sports go into summer. There's no reason they can't do that. But there's been pushback, which I find frustrating."
TA: How about the fans? What have you been hearing from that crowd?
Hill: "I think the parents are more upset than the kids. It stinks. But we're lucky. We've already got our games all set. We have all our games televised anyway. So our fans are all ready to watch online and on TV. And I think most schools are getting set up to be able to offer online viewing, so people can watch from home."
TA: During the governor's Tuesday-Friday press conferences, were there a couple weeks recently when you could sense that people's patience was wearing thin?
Hill: "There's no doubt about it. I would say in the last week-and-a-half that things have really picked up with frustration. The thing you hear all the time is that almost all the other states are playing - and most of them are wearing masks. But our numbers are the best in the county. And why are these other states - that have doctors and specialists too - allowing them to play? When we are far safer here and we're not allowed to play."
TA: Being a statistician, what does this mean for a lot of those players close to 1,000 points? Or anyone close to school records or state records?
Hill: "I know that isn't as important as a lot of this stuff. But Isaiah (Baker) had a real shot at our school record for career points. And he had a real shot at setting the state record for 3-pointers. Brandon Carrier had around 245 and Isaiah is at 199. And he's scored over 1,200 points. If he had a big year, he could put up quite some numbers. And I feel for the kids too because there's four grades here where their 1,000 points could be taken away because they don't have the games. We have a couple younger kids on our team this year that could possibly do it. But this is going to make it really hard now if they don't get their full season."
TA: Do you think this season will be easier for the multi-sport athletes who have done the drill already in the fall?
Hill: "I think it will help as far as being used to playing in masks. I don't think the conditioning is going to help them at all. There's been such a break. The conditioning is going to be something else with all these kids just sitting on couches. I can't imagine what that first week is going to look like."
