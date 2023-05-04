LYNDONVILLE — A pair of Spaulding High School standouts will be joining Mount St. Joseph’s Owen Traynor on the NVU-Lyndon men’s basketball team this winter.
Tavarius Vance and Isaac Davis have committed to play for the Hornets. Both Vance and Davis will study exercise science at Lyndon. Davis and Vance were cornerstones of a Spaulding team that was one of the best in Vermont last season.
The Crimson Tide finished 23-1 and advanced to the Division II semifinals. Spaulding also reached the semifinals in the pair’s junior season, when the Crimson Tide finished 19-2.
Vance, a versatile 6-foot-2 guard, averaged 12.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game for Spaulding this past winter. He was a Capital Division All-League Second Team selection and received Spaulding’s Robert Burdett Memorial Award.
Davis, a 6-foot-9 forward, established himself as one of the best big men in the state last season. He averaged 11 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. Both he and Vance were selected to the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association Senior All-Star Game. Davis and Vance are also standouts at the AAU level with the Green Mountain Select.
According to NVU-Lyndon coach David Pasiak, the Tide duo will have a big impact for the Hornets.
“Isaac and Tavarius come from one of the winningest high school teams in Vermont over the past couple of seasons and will bring that winning mentality,” Pasiak said. “Isaac fills perhaps our biggest need: interior size and presence around the basket. He’s a true inside force who is an excellent rebounder and shot blocker as well as a scoring threat around the basket. Tavarius is a physical and athletic wing player who has a very versatile game. He’s a very good defender who can guard multiple positions. On the offensive side, he can finish at the rim and also knock down the open shot. Most importantly, both Tavarius and Isaac are awesome young men who will be great additions to our locker room. Both will develop into outstanding players here at Lyndon.”
Spaulding coach Jesse Willard worked with both players over the years and has confidence that Vance and Davis will continue to shine at the NCAA level.
“Tavarius is one of the purest shooters I have had the privilege of coaching,” Willard said. “He was a multidimensional scorer for us this past season as well as one of our most reliable defenders. Spaulding will miss his leadership next season. …Isaac has the potential to be a great force in the paint. He has one of the softest touches I have seen on someone his size. He has grown to become an amazing teammate and role model within the Spaulding program and will sorely be missed.”
Marcus Thornton was a standout center for the Tide a decade ago and began working with Davis at the youth level. Thornton became an assistant coach for the Tide and also coaches for the Green Mountain Select.
“I am so proud of how far Issac has come as a basketball player,” Thornton said. “The commitment he has shown to himself and his teammates has earned him this opportunity. He is a good player but an even better person. He will do great things at Lyndon and be a positive member of the community.”
Thornton also offered glowing praise for Vance, who was one of the top players this past winter in the semifinals when Spaulding faced off against three-time defending champ Montpelier.
“I have coached Tavarius for a very long time,” Thornton said. “He has always been one of the most focused players at practice and has a high basketball IQ. He leads by example on and off the court. Tavarius has improved his body and game year after year in high school and it has earned him the opportunity to play in college. He is a talented player with his best basketball in front of him.”
The Hornets expect to announce additional commitments to their roster in the near future.
