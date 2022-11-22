BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont women’s basketball team was all business Monday night while cruising past Army, 60-37.
The Catamounts improved to 2-3 following a career-high 26 points from Anna Olson. The veteran made 8 of 10 attempts from the free throw line and was an efficient 9 of 12 from the field. She also grabbed down six rebounds and added one block and one assist.
“I’m really proud of tonight and I think our players did a good job executing a game plan,” UVM coach Alisa Kresge said. “I thought we did a nice job of taking care of the ball. That’s been our best assist-to-turnover ratio yet this season. So to see us put together a defensive mindset while also taking care of the ball offensively against a really gritty team makes me extremely happy to see us taking strides in the right direction for our program.”
Vermont’s Emma Utterback recorded a game-high three steals to go along with eight points, three assists and two rebounds. First-year Catamount Carla Celaya had a team-high seven rebounds to go along with six points and two steals. Celaya was 4 of 4 from the free throw line.
Aryana Dizon had another productive game from off the bench for the Catamounts, registering four points and six rebounds. Vermont won the turnover battle 19-9 and had their best game of the season at the free throw line, shooting 81.3% (13 of 16) from the stripe.
Both teams started out slow, with the first basket of the game not coming until Kamryn Hall scored for Army with 7:38 left in the first quarter. Utterback immediately answered at the other end with a layup.
The teams traded blows during the remainder of the first quarter, with the Catamounts outscoring the Black Knights 10-7 to grab a 12-9 lead. Army did not regain the lead again for the rest of the game.
Vermont continued its scoring in the second quarter, starting with an Olson turnaround jumper from the block. Delaney Richason knocked down the first 3-pointer of the game for the Catamounts — thanks to an Utterback assist — on the next possession to extend the lead to 17-9 and force an Army timeout with 7:37 remaining in the second quarter.
The Black Knights battled back-and-forth with Vermont over the final seven minutes of the first half, with both teams scoring 13 points apiece to close out the first half with UVM leading 31-22. The closest Army was able to draw was within two when Black Knights cut the lead to 20-18 on a Charlotte Richman 3-pointer with four minutes remaining.
Olson again had the answer for Army with a layup on the other end to start a 9-4 run to end the half, which was closed out by a Celaya layup with 59 seconds remaining.
Both teams struggled in the third quarter, with UVM outscoring Army 8-6. Vermont was 2 of 11 from the field, but great defense held Army to a 2-of-13 effort. Olson again kept the Vermont the offense going by scoring all eight points on four free throws and a pair of layups.
The Catamounts saved their best for last, starting the fourth quarter with their biggests run of the game. The 11-0 burst over a span of five minutes pushed their lead to 48-31 with 4:26 remaining. Olson scored four points during the run, while Utterback chipped in with three points. Dizon and Catherine Gilwee each added two late points.
The Catamounts will host the annual TD Bank Classic at Patrick Gym on Saturday and Sunday. The four team tournament field will also include Siena, Stonehill and Oakland. Vermont and Stonehill will square off in the first game of the tournament and Siena and Oakland will match up in the second game on Saturday. The Catamounts and the Skyhawks are scheduled for a noon tipoff, while the Golden Grizzlies and Saints are scheduled to start at 3 p.m. The two losing teams will compete at noon Sunday for the consolation game and the two winners from Saturday’s games will face off in the championship game at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.