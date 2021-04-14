History is not of the University of Vermont’s side during America East women’s soccer seminal action.
But that won’t be a distraction Thursday for coach Kristi Huizenga and her squad.
The Catamounts aren’t worried about what’s in the rear-view mirror entering Thursday’s 6 p.m. clash with Stony Brook. They’re a team fortunate to still be competing and they’re ready to play like they have nothing to lose.
Huizenga’s team managed to sneak into the four-team conference tourney despite a 1-3-1 record. After earning a 1-1 draw with Maine, the Cats were poised to host UMass-Lowell last Saturday for Senior Day in a must-win scenario to earn a playoff berth.
That match was cancelled due to Covid protocol, leaving UVM in third place and out of playoff contention in Division A of the conference. However, the Cats unexpectedly inherited the final spot from Division A when second-place New Hampshire pulled out due to Covid precautions.
Now UVM is one victory away from advancing to the America East final for the second time in program history. And if the Cats can pull out two wins, they’ll make their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament. This year’s team features an especially strong contingent of native Vermonters, led by Cuttingsville’s Ella Bankert, Pittsford’s Olivia White, Montpelier’s Cricket Basa and Williston’s Natalie Durieux.
Vermont is 1-6 all-time in America East semifinal matches, while Stony Brook won the conference tourney in 2012, 2017 and 2019. The Seawolves are 4-1 in league play this season and 4-3 overall. UMass-Lowell will host both semifinals in addition to Saturday’s 5 p.m. championship.
Binghamton will face UMass-Lowell in Thursday’s 2 p.m. semifinal. The Bearcats are 4-1 in league action and 5-1 overall, while the River Hawks are 4-0 in the America East and 5-1-1 overall.
Thirty-one conference champions will automatically qualify for the NCAA field, which was reduced 64 to 48 teams for this season due to Covid. Selections for the Big Dance will take place Monday, with first-round games scheduled for April 27-28. The College Cup will take place in Cary, N.C. Semifinals will be played May 13 prior to the May 17 title game.
Stony Brook has scored 15 goals while allowing nine. The team has buried all four penalty kick attempts and is 3-0 at home. Victories over UMBC, Binghamton, NJIT and Maine gave the SeaWolves the top seed in Division A. The team lost to Hoftsra, UMass and Albany.
Goalie Emerson Richmond Burke has a 1.29 goals-against average and a 0.727 save percentage for Stony Brook. Teammate Alyssa Francese has buried a team-high five goals, including three game-winners. Chelsie DePonte (four goals, two assists) and Catharina von Drigalski (three assists) are also dangerous offensive threats. Rachel Florenz, Kerry Pearson and Fanny Gotesson have two assists apiece for the SeaWolves.
The Catamounts have scored four goals while conceding eight. Basa (one goal, one assist) has started four matches and is heating up at the right time. The Holy Cross transfer scored in the eighth minute against Maine and dished out an assist against New Hampshire.
Fiona Doherty, Alyssa Oviedo and Karen Wallace have also found the back of the net for the Catamounts. Goalie Lydia Kessel has a 1.49 goals-against average and a 0.852 save percentage.
First-year UVM player Abbey Knobel was named to the America East All-Rookie Team on Wednesday, while Bankert was selected to the America East All-Academic Team. Knobel assisted Doherty’s game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory over NJIT. Bankert has maintained a 3.90 GPA as a Dietetics, Nutrition and Food Sciences major. She has served as a co-captain for the Catamounts the last two seasons and has started 52 matches in her career.
Bankert was a freshman when the Cats claimed their only America East semifinal victory with a 1-0 win over Binghamton in 2017. Brooke Jenkins scored the game-winning goal in the 82nd minute and goalie Coco Speckmaier made five saves in the shutout.
The Catamounts became the second team in America East history to advance to the title game as a No. 6 seed. Stony Brook earned a 2-1 victory in the final, leaving UVM with 9-9-2 overall record and a 3-5-1 mark in league play. Vermont’s Sarah Martin landed on the All-Conference First Team that season, while Jenkins made the All-Conference Second Team and Bankert earned All-Rookie honors.
Stony Brook captured the 2019 league title with a 2-1 win over Hartford. The all-time series between the Catamounts and Seawolves is knotted at 14-14-1.
The Catamounts suffered four semifinal losses to Hartford and also fell against Towson and Albany. Vermont won its only America East regular-season title in 1996, going 7-0 in league play and 12-4-2 overall before playoffs. Former coach Kelly Knudsen and the Catamounts hosted Towson for the semis that fall and both teams battled through four scoreless overtime periods. The rivals were still tied following one round of a penalty-kick shootout when darkness defended on Centennial Field.
The Tigers went back to their hotel in Burlington and returned the next day for Round 2 of PKs. Goalie Megan Lumsden led Townson to a 4-2 victory during the second shootout, and it was just one year after she served as the team’s manager.
The Catamounts’ top contributors that season included Megan Mattes (11 goals), Kelly Desmond (eight assists) and goalie Sue McAllister (seven shutouts). Corinne Imperatore, Esther Sandoval and Michelle Savoie were also stars for Knudsen’s team.
Thursday will be Vermont’s fifth semifinal appearance under Huizenga, who was a star for Colchester High School and the University of Connecticut. She made 93 career appearances for the Huskies and competed in the 2003 national championship.
UVM SEMIFINAL RESULTS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.