BURLINGTON — The America East Conference unveiled its 2020-21 preseason women’s basketball poll on Tuesday, predicting Vermont to finish seventh after the Catamounts collected 36 points.
Maine was picked to finish first with six of 10 first-place votes and 78 points overall. The Black Bears were followed by Stony Brook (76 points) and UMass-Lowell (62 points). Albany, Binghamton, UMBC and Vermont were slotted fourth through seventh. Hartford, New Hampshire and conference newcomer NJIT rounded out the poll.
The Catamounts enter their third season under coach h Alisa Kresge. Last season Vermont won 12 games, marking its most successful campaign since 2010 campaign. Junior Sarah Wells and senior Josie Larkins will serve as co-captains for the Catamounts this season.
“We are very excited to have Josie Larkins and Sarah Wells named as our team captains,” Kresge said. “Both were picked by their teammates and their coaches, which says a lot about them. They provide our team with different leadership qualities and embody what our program represents. From a coach’s stand point we demand a lot of them, we rely on them and challenge them at all times. They have proven to be great examples for our young team.”
Larkins will enter her second season as a co-captain. Last season she was one of four Catamounts to start all 30 games. She set a new career-high with 29 points against Bryant in the Catamounts’ home opener. She matched a program record with eight 3-point field goals in the game. She matched the single-season program record with 69 3-pointers for the season and finished second on the team in scoring with 13.2 points per game. She was named to the All-Conference Third Team and was also tenth in America East averaging 2.9 assists a game.
Wells was a key contributor for the Catamounts in her sophomore campaign. She assumed a starting role for UVM on Dec. 4 and was in the starting five for the remaining 21 contests. She established a new career-high with 14 points against Canisius on Dec. 7. Later in the season she grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds at UMBC. She finished first on the team with 37 steals and third on the team with 147 rebounds.
Vermont will kick off the season Dec. 19-20 with back-to-back home games against UMass-Lowell. The River Hawks swept the Catamounts last winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.