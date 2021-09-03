BURLINGTON – Senior Alexa Mihale scored her second overtime game-winning goal of the week to lift the University of Vermont women’s soccer team to a 2-1 victory over LIU in non-conference action action Virtue Field.
Mihale found the back of the net 1:32 into the second overtime to help the Catamounts improve to 3-1, marking the team’s best start since 2017.
“It’s nice to get another win heading into a tough stretch of games next week,” UVM coach Kristi Huizenga said. “Our backs were solid all day and our midfield controlled the pace of the game for us. LIU was organized and difficult to break down but we were able to open the game up in the closing minutes and into overtime and capitalize.”
On a windy night, the Catamounts had the wind at their backs for the opening 45 minutes and took advantage right away. On the second of back-to-back corners, Natalie Durieux lofted a kick toward the net. The service was aided by the wind and floated into the top corner of the net for an early UVM lead.
UVM attempted to extend its lead with the wind advantage, but LIU’s Kayla DeTreux made four saves to keep things 1-0 heading to the second half.
LIU equalized in the 72nd minute with its first goal of the 2021 campaign. Mackenzie Morano sent a powerful pass into the penalty box that bounced off of Kendra Oldroyd and rolled past Vermont goalie Lydia Kessel, who was obstructed on the play.
For the second time in three games, Vermont headed to overtime. The Catamounts didn’t allow a shot on goal in the extra time and were rewarded early in the second session.
UVM’s Bailey Ayer sent a through ball into the box and LIU defenders converged on Alyssa Oviedo. The ball found its way to Mihale, who was making a perfect run. She slotted it home in the left corner for her second career game-winning goal.
The Catamounts offense has scored in each of its first four games for the first time in four years. In 2017 UVM scored in each of its first seven contests on its way to a nine-win campaign and the program’s first-ever America East title game appearance.
It is also the first time UVM has won three of its first four contests since the 2017 campaign. Vermont’s 10 goals in four games is the most UVM has scored in a four-game stretch under Huizenga. UVM scored eight goals in two four-game stretches in 2015 and 2018 under Huizenga. With two game-winning goals this season, Mihale is tied for fourth in the NCAA.
The Catamounts will travel to play Quinnipiac at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
