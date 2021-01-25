BURLINGTON – A hot start and several breakout performances provided lots of early excitement for the University of Vermont women's basketball team before the season reached an abrupt ending Sunday.
Members of the UVM squad agreed to play it safe this winter, prompting the cancellation of the remainder of the schedule. Student-athletes made the push to scrap the rest of the 2021 slate after receiving the full support of their coaches and the athletic department. The Catamounts (4-2) played six of their 12 America East contests and finished with a three-game winning streak.
"We respect our players' decisions and they have had our complete support throughout this unprecedented time," UVM women's basketball coach Alisa Kresge said. "It has not been easy for anyone involved with our program and I feel for them. I'm extremely proud of our team and what we have accomplished on and off the court. This group of impressive young women has a bright future ahead."
The University of Vermont announced Friday that no games, practices or individual workouts for any teams will be allowed until Feb. 4. Officials made the move to ensure the health and safety of all student-athletes, coaches and staff following an increase in positive COVID-19 test results within the athletics program.
The women's basketball team has been the only program to shut things down. Vermont's 4-2 record in conference play tied the best start by the program since the 2012-13 season. The Catamounts won three league games in a row for the third time in the last 11 years.
Vermont and UMass-Lowell split their season-opening series. The Cats suffered a 66-50 loss before bouncing back with a 61-56 victory. Following a 70-60 defeat at New Jersey Institute of Technology, Vermont coasted to a 65-45 victory over NJIT.
The Cats closed out the season by sweeping UMBC three weeks ago. A 73-56 win over the Retrievers was followed by a 65-54 victory on Jan. 4. Freshman Anna Olson fueled the sweep by scoring 19 points in the first game and 18 in the second. Following the series, Olson became the third player in America East history to be named Rookie of the Week and Player of the Week simultaneously.
Olson averaged 13.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game to pace the Cats this winter. Teammate Josie Larkins chipped in with 11.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest. Emma Utterback (10.8 points, 4.2 rebounds), Delaney Richason (9.2 points, 5.7 rebounds) and Madison Smith (7.8 points, 4.2 rebounds) were also reliable contributors.
Larkins served as a co-captain along with Sarah Wells. The roster also included Leiya Stuart, Madelyn Roel, Jane McCauley, Marissa McDonald, Carly Whitehouse, Abby Settelmeyer and Shelby Jane Petty.
Kresge's team graduated one senior, Hanna Crymble, last year. The Catamounts were selected to finish seventh in the America East preseason poll after last year’s 12-18 campaign.
Vermont began the week in fourth place in the league standings. The Cats trailed UMass-Lowell (7-3), Stony Brooke (6-2) and Maine (9-1). Rounding out the conference are Albany (3-3), Binghamton (4-8), New Hampshire (4-8), NJIT (4-8), UMBC (2-4) and Hartford (3-7).
"I have tremendous respect for our women's basketball student-athletes, coaches and staff and fully support what I know was a very difficult decision," Vermont Director of Athletics Jeff Schulman said. "I'm particularly appreciative of the leadership that coach Kresge and her staff have provided during this very challenging season. Our program has made great strides under this coaching staff and I look forward to watching the group continue to build on the solid foundation that has been established. All of our student-athletes will remain enrolled and we will continue to fully support their academics and their health and well-being as they complete the semester."
