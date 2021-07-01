University of Vermont Athletic Director Jeff Schulman spoke with media Thursday morning to discuss the interim Name, Image and Likeness policy the NCAA adopted on Wednesday.
The policy allows for student-athletes across the NCAA’s three divisions to benefit from use of their name, image and likeness beginning Thursday.
“It’s a really important milestone in the continuing evolution of college athletics. I’m certainly happy for our student athletes and student athletes around the country with new opportunities they’ll have as a result of this change,” Schulman said.
“As it relates to UVM, it’s not going to fundamentally change who we are. Our focus has always been, and will continue to be, on the the academic success of our student athletes and their development as people.
“I think that’s what the university expects out of our athletic program. I think that’s what our community and fans and the state of Vermont wants. That emphasis on student-athletes academically, athletically and personally will always remain at the core of who we are.”
There had been significant steam that the NCAA would make the move to suspend their NIL rules, so UVM was prepared for the decision.
“We’ve been preparing for this for quite some time. There’s been some twists and turns in the legal system and the legislative landscape has been changing, but we’ve been working on a set of NIL guidelines that we released (Wednesday) to our student-athletes that will open up the opportunity for them to benefit from their name, image and likeness, while also making sure the proper guardrails are in place so they don’t inadvertently run afoul of any NCAA rules or university policies,” Schulman said.
“The focus is to make sure this doesn’t become a proxy for pay-for-play and that it’s not used as some sort of recruitment inducement. Colleges and universities around the country, depending on what state laws may exist, really have a lot of leeway to operate their NIL program.”
Schulman states that are are no restrictions on the third-party a student-athlete enters into an agreement with, but the key is that there has to be exchange of services.
UVM athletes are not permitted to enter into any agreement that would directly conflict with the school’s existing. UVM has sponsorship agreement with Nike.
Student-athletes have to disclose to any NIL agreements they have, ideally within a few days of a deal being made.
In a UVM athletics press release on Wednesday, the department noted that “compensation may be in the form of cash, product, or receipt of other benefits.”
Examples of permissible activities include:
— Personal business activities
— Advertising, promotion, endorsement and/or sponsorship of products and services
— Camps, clinics, or private instruction
— Autographs, Cameos or other personal memorabilia
— Personal appearances
— Social media activity
Schulman noted how this rule change could really benefit athletes in the lesser-profile sports.
“I think, particularly at a place like UVM, we may be surprised by what student-athletes really end up benefiting from this,” Schulman said.
“I think about some of our athletes that are heroes in their hometowns and they go run a camp or clinic in field hockey or swimming or lacrosse or something that might not be as high-profile as our other programs, but they could end up doing really well with something like this. It’s an opportunity that until (Wednesday) hadn’t existed for our student-athletes.”
The NCAA policy remains interim as of now and could evolve as the organization lobbies Congress to pass federal legislation related to NIL.
There is currently no NIL law in the state of Vermont, so UVM, and schools in state in a similar boat, can craft their own NIL plan.
