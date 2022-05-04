University of Vermont's Virtue Field will be bustling with energy Thursday during the semifinals of the America East men's lacrosse tournament.
The top-seeded Catamounts will host No. 4 Albans at 7 p.m. following a 4 p.m. clash between No. 3 UMBC and No. 2 Binghamton. UVM went 6-0 in conference play to lock up its first outright regular-season crown.
UMBC clinched the No. 3 seed with Friday's win over NJIT. Binghamton had already secured the No. 2 spot, marking its best seed since 2014. The semifinal winners will go head-to-head for the 2022 conference championship at noon Saturday. The game will be national televised on ESPNU.
The Catamounts boast an overall mark of 9-6, but they struggled to find success at the start of the season and had a 2-6 record two months ago. The Cats have been dynamite since then, piecing together a perfect record in league play in addition to earning a 15-8 victory over Canisius. McConvey scored four goals in a 14-6 win over Albany on April 15, while teammates David Closterman, Liam Limoges and Charlie Pope added two goals apiece.
Senior midfielder Thomas McConvey tallied a career-high seven goals and added an assist for a career-best eight points in Vermont's 19-10 victory over Stony Brook last Saturday. The seven goals are tied for the second-most ever in a single game at UVM. McConvey leads the conference with 43 goals this season and ranks second in points with 54, trailing only Closterman (55). He recorded a hat trick in five straight games and has buried nearly 40% of his shots this spring.
Closterman has dished out 31 assists for the balanced Cats. Teammates Brock Hailey (21 goals, 19 assists), Michael McCormack (31 goals, eight assists) and Limoges (27 goals, nine assists) have also been crucial contributors. Griffin Fench (nine goals, 13 assists) and Pope (13 goals, five assists) are also lethal weapons on the offensive end, while Ryan Cornell, Matt Shaffer and Goerge Egan have split time in goal.
UVM recently received votes in the USILA Coaches' Poll and the Inside Lacrosse Media Poll. Vermont earned a 15-10 victory over Albany in last year's America East title clash before the Cats suffered a 17-11 loss to Maryland in the NCAA Tournament.
