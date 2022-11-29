Eight-time men's soccer champ Indiana, perennial powerhouse Duke and six schools seeking their first Division I College Cup title will hit the pitch Saturday for Elite 8 action in the NCAA Tournament.
The University of Vermont may be an outsider looking in after reaching the quarterfinals for the first time since 1989. However, coach Rob Dow and the 16-3--2 Catamounts are confident that they have every right to be this far in the tourney.
The 1989 squad served as the program's gold standard for over three decades, but now the 2022 side is determined to become the first UVM soccer team to reach the semis.
The Cats will travel to play No. 3 Syracuse (16-2-4) for a 2 p.m. clash after the two teams settled for a 1-1 draw nearly three months go. Fourteen of Vermont's 27 players are seniors, fifth-year athletes or graduate students, so they've had extra time to develop physically and gel on the pitch. When game time arrives Saturday, the Cats will attempt to give Green Mountain State fans a show to remember.
"What's really, really special to us - and why we go on the field every day and pour our hearts out there - is that we're not only representing our team, our department, our university," Dow said. "We're representing Vermont and what that means and the values of work ethic and community and family and sticking together."
Vermont finished 19-3-1 in 1989 after suffering a 2-1 overtime loss to Rutgers in the quarterfinals. That fall coach Ron McEachen's team notched 15 shutouts and extended its winning streak to 12 matches by eliminating UConn in the NCAA opener and beating Yale in front of 6,000 fans at Centennial Field during the Sweet 16.
Sweeper Kevin Wylie and goalie Jim St. Andre were All-Americans on that squad who went on to play for the New England Revolution during the inaugural MLS season in 1996. Another All-American, Roberto Beall, finished his UVM career with 22 goals and 18 assists. Beall notched 10 assists and five game-winning goals during the 1989 season and scored in overtime to beat Yale. Track and field star Mike Mason netted four game-winning goals that fall and finished the season with 10 goals and four assists.
"Our team - and most other teams - really pay attention to the foundation of their program," Dow said. "And we've heard and listened to the stories of the 1989 team. And that type of resiliency that they had to overcome injury and (being) down a goal, win late. That takes courage and resiliency."
The 2022 Catamounts have rallied twice in the Big Dance, burying eight of their nine goals after halftime. Vermont faced a 2-1 deficit against Quinnipiac in the tourney opener after the Bobcats scored in the 73rd minute. UVM's Noah Egan cashed in on a Yaniv Bazini assist to tie the score in the 75th minute before Alex Nagy tucked away the game-winner in the 109th minute, preventing a penalty kick shootout. Bazini scored the opening goal for the Cats, thanks to a Nagy assist.
The Catamounts trailed 2-0 entering halftime against SMU during a Second Round game in Dallas. Max Murray trimmed the deficit to 2-1 in the 65th minute before firing in the equalizer during the 80th minute on a Garrett Lillie assist. Nagy set up Lillie for an improbable game-winning volley that rolled through traffic and inside the right post in the 86th minute.
"Ultimately, you never stop losing belief in yourself and your teammates," Dow said. "Right before the (SMU) game, I asked the guys to believe in yourselves and believe in each other - for 110 minutes if we have to. And for us to go down 2-nil and be playing well, and not just think like, 'Hey, nice season. Great job. Nice trip to Dallas. It's been sweet to win a game in the NCAA Tournament.' To, 'This is isn't over yet and never count us out.' And a clutch play for Garrett Lillie in that last game-winning goal. The whole stadium heard him scream to leave the ball. And Yaniv was going up for the header and that last second crouches down because Garrett is storming through to take it first time out of the air as a defender, to kind of scissor-esque volley it into the bottom corner. We don't draw it up: That's not a set play of an under-hit corner kick to a recycled ball and a volley. It's guys mentally being in the right place at the right time."
The Cats earned a surprise treat after beating SMU when they learned that unranked UCLA upset reigning champ Clemson in another Second Round clash. That gave Vermont home-field advantage for the Sweet 16 last Saturday, with tickets selling out in less than five hours. Bazini, Yves Bore and Nagy scored during the final 35 minutes, fueling a 3-0 victory over the Bruins in front of 2,500 spectators at Virtue Field.
Vermont became the first America East team to advance to the Elite 8 since UMBC in 2014. Now the Catamounts are ready to reach uncharted territory if they can knock off a Syracuse team that's ranked third in the nation.
The Orange advanced to the semifinals in 2015 and lost to Clemson during a penalty kick shootout. Syracuse earned a 5-2 victory at home last year against the Cats after scoring twice in the opening seven minutes. Vermont trimmed the deficit to 3-2 in the 55th minute before the hosts pulled away at the end. The Orange outshot UVM 15-11, but Vermont enjoyed a 10-3 advantage on corner kicks. That match featured 38 fouls and seven yellow cards.
This year's Sept. 2 contest between the regional giants included 37 fouls and two yellow cards. Levonte Johnson gave Syracuse an early lead in the 10th minute before Bazini tied things up in the 21st minute. Vermont outshot the visitors 10-7 and earned five corner kicks, compared to four by the Orange.
Vermont features eight players with at least six points this season and is led by Nagy (nine goals, nine assists) and Murray (10 goals, five assists). Bazini (five goals, three assists) has also been a consistent attacking threat along with Egan (four goals, one assist), Mujtaba Mirhasan (four goals), Joe Morrison (two goals, three assists), Borie (three goals) and Lillie (two goals, two assists).
The Catamounts have scored 45 goals while conceding 14. Keeper Nate Silveira has recorded 14 victories and nine clean sheets. He's limited opponents to an average of 0.66 goals per game while stopping 75% of the shots he's faced.
Syracuse made its only NCAA quarterfinal appearance seven years ago and has never captured a title. The Orange have outscored opponents 41-13 this fall while registering 11 shutouts. Goalie Russell Shealy boasts a 0.61 goals-against average with a .929 save percentage. Virginia and Cornell were the only teams that defeated Syracuse, which defeated Penn, 1-0, in overtime during the NCAA Tournament before claiming payback with a 1-0 victory over Cornell.
Johnson (nine goals, six assists) and Nathan Opoku (nine goals, five assists) lead Syracuse offensively. Jeorgio Kocevski (three assists) and Giona Leibold (two assists) have scored five goals apiece, while teammate Lorenzo Boselli has three goals and four assists. Super sub Calov Curt has chipped in with one goal and six assists.
Syracuse relies on foreign talent from Canada, Germany, Costa Rica, Ghana, Italy, Japan, Sweden. Coach Ian McIntyre has seven players from the Empire State on the roster. Vermont's international players hail from Canada, Germany, Iceland, Israel and England. The Green Mountain State natives on the roster are Shelburne's Nolan Jimmo and Burlington's Evan Rouleau and Karl Daly.
UVM suffered a 2-0 loss to Quinnipiac during the second game of the season and also lost to UMBC and Albany. The Catamounts fired home 25 unanswered goals late in the regular season while rattling off seven straight victories.
Murray, Nagy, Egan and Silveira were First Team selections for the America East All-Conference squad. Zach Barrett, Adrian Schulze Solano, Borie and Bazini were honored on the Second Team.
Creighton (12-4-6) will travel to play No. 7 Duke (13-1-4) at 1 p.m. Saturday, while Portland (15-2-3) will visit Pittsburgh (11-4-5) at the same time. No. 13 Indiana (12-4-6) will make the trek to No. 12 UNC-Greensboro (13-1-6) for a 6 p.m. match.
Duke won it all in 1986 and finished second in 1982 and 1995. The Blue Devils also reached the semifinals in 1992 and 2004. Creighton was second in 2000 and also made Final 4 appearances in 1996, 2002, 2011 and 2012.
This year Duke carried an unbeaten record in the ACC Tournament before suffering a 2-0 quarterfinal loss to Clemson. The Blue Devils rolled to a 3-1 victory over Denver in the NCAA tourney opener before shutting out FIU, 1-0, to lock up their first Elite 8 appearance since 2006. Creighton walked away empty-handed during defeats against St. Louis, Georgetown, Xavier and Providence. The Bluejays are 4-3-2 during away matches and will compete in the Elite 8 for the first time since 2015.
UNC-Greensboro advanced twice on penalty kicks, eliminating Ohio State and No. 5 Stanford to punch its ticket to the Division I Elite 8 for the first time in program history. The Spartans won five D-II crowns in a six-year span from 1982-87. The 2022 UNC-Greensboro side endured its only loss vs. Campbell and owns a 12-match undefeated streak. Indiana is 3-3-3 during away matches this season and earned 1-0 victories over St. Louis and Marshall in the NCAA tourney. The Hoosiers settled for a 3-3 regular-season draw with Portland and suffered losses against Kentucky, Rutgers, Ohio State and Clemson. Indiana has captured eight championships in the past 40 years and finished runner-up two seasons ago.
Portland advanced to the Final 4 in 1988 and 1995, while Pittsburgh reached the semifinals in 2020 and has been to the Elite 8 four times. The 2022 Pittsburgh squad lost twice to Virginia and also fell short against Marshall and Louisville. The Panthers recorded a scoreless tie vs. ACC rival Duke and saved their best for last in the Big Dance, earning a 2-1 victory over Cleveland State, a 3-0 win at No. 15 Akron and a 2-1 victory at top-seeded Kentucky. Pittsburgh will play in the NCAA quarterfinals for the third straight season. Portland lost to Oregon State and San Diego during the regular season and is 3-2-2 during road matches. The Pilots earned their first Elite 8 berth since 1995 by securing a 2-1 win over UC-Riverside, a 2-0 win at Oregon State and a 1-0 win over Western Michigan.
