SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Third-ranked Syracuse has shown a flair for the dramatic while advancing to the Elite 8 in men’s soccer action, while the University of Vermont has earned a reputation as the Comeback Catamounts.
Only once squad will advance to the College Cup after the regional rivals face off at 2 p.m. Saturday in NCAA Tournament action. Fans can was the match live on ESPN+.
Syracuse has produced thrilling matches and finishes in both the 2022 ACC and NCAA tournaments. The Orange have scored four tourney goals after the 80-minute mark. The Syracuse Soccer Stadium has hosted two overtime matches this postseason: a penalty shootout win against Virginia in the ACC Championship Semifinal and a 2-1 overtime win against Penn in the NCAA Championship Second Round.
Vermont has scored three goals in each of their NCAA Tournament matches, as their nine goals scored are the most of any team remaining in the bracket. Coach Rob Dow’s team tallied eight of those goals after the halftime break, fueling come-from-behind victories over Quinnipiac and No. 11 SMU. The Catamounts’ stingy defense was on full display last weekend during a 3-0 victory over UCLA.
The Orange make their second appearance in the NCAA Championship Quarterfinals, as Ben Polk’s goal in the 79th minute beat Boston College in 2015 to send the Orange to the College Cup for the first time. Syracuse is 16-2-4 on the season, standing one victory shy of tying the program’s single-season wins record. The 1982 Big East Champions set the record with 17 wins. The Orange are one of three Atlantic Coast Conference teams remaining in the tournament, joining No. 7 seed Duke and Pittsburgh.
The Orange advanced to the Elite Eight with a thrilling 1-0 win against No. 14 seed Cornell in the Sweet 16. In the 83rd minute of action, sophomore forward Giona Leibold put Syracuse ahead with his fifth goal of the season. Redshirt senior goalkeeper Russell Shealy was credited with the assist. Syracuse’s defense held Cornell to a pair of shots on target.
Shealy has been a pivotal player for the Orange in their postseason run. The Georgia native ranks second in the ACC in clean sheets (10), save percentage (.829), goals-against average (0.61) and third in saves (63). Shealy is also the first Syracuse goalkeeper to record a point offensively since Robert Cavicchia in 2008.
Defenders Abdi Salim, Buster Sjoberg, Christian Curti and Olu Oyegunle have anchored one of the best defensive units in head coach Ian McIntyre’s tenure. The Orange have allowed 13 goals this season, the least since 2016. Syracuse have recorded 11 clean sheets, ranking second in the ACC. The shutout total is the most in program history since 2016.
Senior Levonte Johnson and sophomore Nathan Opoku are one of the best attacking duos in the tournament field. The two forwards have combined for 18 goals, 11 assists and 47 points on their way to earning All-ACC First Team honors. They are the highest scoring Syracuse duo since Ryan Raposo and Massimo Ferrin combined for 60 points in 2019.
Vermont has a 16-3-2 record heading into the Elite Eight showdown, the most wins in a season since 1989. The Green Mountain State squad has never advanced to the semifinals. The Catamounts are led by sixth-year head coach Rob Dow. The University of Maine graduate has a 66-31-8 record with the Cats.
In their Sweet 16 matchup against UCLA, the Catamounts dominated the second half by burying a trio of unanswered goals. A strike from North Carolina State transfer Yaniv Bazini in the 56th minute gave UVM a 1-0 lead Yves Borie doubled the advantage in the 70th minute before Alex Nagy put a third shots past Bruins goalkeeper Nate Crockford in the 86th minute.
Junior forward Max Murray leads Vermont in goals with 10. Nagy holds the squad lead in points with 27 after scoring nine goals and dishing out nine assists. America East Goalkeeper of the Year Nate Silveira leads the Catamounts with 45 saves and has allowed 13 goals.
The two sides meet for a second time this season after settling for a 1-1 draw Sept. 2. Johnson opened the scoring in the 10th minute. In the 21st minute, Bazini tallied the equalizer with a left-footed shot. Saturday’s contest will the seventh meeting between Syracuse and Vermont. The Orange lead the all-time series, 3-1-2.
