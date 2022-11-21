DALLAS – Garrett Lillie’s 86th-minute goal capped a determined second-half comeback as the University of Vermont men’s soccer team rallied from a two-goal deficit to defeat 11th-seeded Southern Methodist University, 3-2, in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night at Washburne Stadium.
The Catamounts improve to 15-3-2 and advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1989. Vermont will host UCLA in the Third Round of the tourney at 7 p.m. Saturday. SMU ends the season at 10-6-1.
“I want to congratulate Kevin Hudson on his program,” Vermont coach Rob Dow said. “He’s got a great team (with) a lot of young talent that are gonna have some really great years coming up. In regards to us, I felt like we probably gave them a little too much respect from the beginning of the game, which was evident from the score. And we talked about some certain things at halftime that were going to put us in better positions to attack and put more pressure. And a big thing was that SMU’s wingers (Fredrik Skilberg and Alexander Petreaus) were really dangerous. We needed to get them to defend and get them out to higher spots, and that was our plan going into the second half. But bottom line: When you talk about coming back, scoring three goals in the second half, being down two, that’s a lot of courage.”
Lillie’s winner sent the Catamounts to the Sweet 16 for the first time since the historic 1989 season. His three-point game is his first since Nov. 13, 2019. It is the third three-point outing of his Vermont career. The win total of 15 for Vermont this season is the second-highest total in program history, behind only the 1989 squad’s 19 wins.
The Mustangs struck early in the fifth minute when Knut Ahlander stole the ball in the midfield and quickly countered. Ahlander then found Petraeus to his right and Petraeus fired a shot into the lower left corner for an early 1-0 lead.
Bailey Sparks doubled the SMU lead in the 32nd minute when he split a pack of UVM defenders inside the 18-yard box and sent a shot past Nate Silveira (one save) to go up 2-0. Petreaeus was credited with the secondary assist.
Silveira made a key save in the 38th minute, diving to his right to deny a shot by Harvey Castro that was headed for the lower left corner. The UVM goalkeeper was able to get a hand on the ball and deflect it wide to prevent the Mustangs from going up 3-0 before the break.
Vermont went on the attack from the start of the second half, but it was SMU who had the first scoring chance when Skilberg directed a shot in the 48th minute that forced Silveira to dive to his left and come up with a save. Sebastian Gebharthad created the first UVM chance of the half minutes later when he fired a shot from about 25 yards out that whistled just right of SMU keeper Bram Kaarsgaren (three saves).
Max Murray finally got the Catamounts on the scoresheet, cutting the deficit to 2-1 in the 65th minute. The junior converted on a rebound after Adrian Schulze Solano and Joe Morrison both fired shots inside the 18-yard box.
Murray scored his second goal of the night to tie the game at 2-2 in the 80th minute. Alex Nagy helped set up the tying goal in the 80th minute when he fired a shot from long range that forced Kaarsgaren to dive to his right and deflect the ball out of bounds. Murray converted on the ensuing corner, banging home a rebound. Lillie assisted on the equalizer when his header clanked the right post and found Murray. The two-goal outing for Murray is his second of the season. The Maine native converted on both shots taken against the Mustangs.
Lillie netted the game-winner when he tracked down a cross at the top of the 18-yard box and snuck a sliding kick into the lower right corner for his second goal of the season. Nagy assisted on the clinching tally by delivering a cross to Lillie.
Congratulations UVM men...well deserved! Hoping you might be on national TV for your next match...
