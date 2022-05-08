BURLINGTON – The University of Vermont men's lacrosse team earned an NCAA Tournament date with Manhattan by capturing its second straight America East Championship Saturday.
The Catamounts held on for a 13-11 win over UMBC to earn their ninth straight victory and an automatic bid to the national tourney. Vermont will host the Jaspers (8-6) at 6 p.m. Wednesday, with the winner to face top-ranked Maryland (14-0) at noon Sunday.
Manhattan won the MAAC Tournament with a 13-12 semifinal victory over Marist and an 8-7 finals victory over St. Bonaventure. Last year Maryland earned a 17-11 first-round victory over UVM and wound up at 15-1 after suffering a 17-16 championship loss to Virginia.
Thomas McConvey scored five goals against UMBC and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the conference tourney. Teammates Nick Alviti, David Closterman and Ryan Cornell were also named to the All-Championship team.
"We've been through a lot of battles together against a lot of tough opponents and didn't get too high or low in the moment today and knew we could do it if we stuck together," UVM coach Chris Feifs said. "This group is really resilient. They come to Vermont because they are resilient and we give them plenty of challenges. So a day like this – a sunny day on Virtue – is something we really relish."
After a scoreless opening 10 minutes, McConvey gave the Catamounts an early lead with 4:57 on the clock. UMBC's Kevin Doughty answered back 32 seconds later to make it 1-1.
McConvey scored the final goal of the quarter with 3:36 to go, converting after a feed from David Closterman.
After a Closterman goal made it 3-1, UMBC scored four straight goals to take a 6-3 lead with 2:51 to go in the first half. Griffin Fenech, Patrick Murphy and McConvey scored three goals in span of 46 seconds to tie the game at 6. UMBC's Brett Baucia scored with 11 seconds left in the half to give the Retrievers a 7-6 advantage at the break.
Vermont started fast in the third quarter, scoring three goals in a minute to retake the lead at 9-7. Brock Haley tied the game 2:53 into the quarter with his first strike of the game. Colin Sharkey gave UVM the lead with his first goal of the afternoon. Sharkey's tally in transition was his second goal of the year. Charlie Pope completed the run with 11:07 to go in the third quarter.
Pope added another tally with 5:05 on the clock as UVM stretched its lead to 10-7. Between the second and third quarter, UVM went on a 7-1 run during a stretch of 11:50.
UMBC scored two goals in the final 3:34 of the third quarter and UVM carried a 10-9 lead into the final frame.
McConvey scored his fourth goal with 12:31 remaining to give UVM an 11-9 edge. UMBC's Kevin Doughty brought it back to a one-goal game with 9:53 to play.
McConvey reestablished the two-goal edge with 6:05 left to play, firing a shot just under the bar.
Michael McCormack made it a three-goal edge with 2:47 to go on an impressive individual effort. He wrapped around the cage and fired a shot through the UMBC goalie's legs for his first goalof the game. UMBC tallied a final goal in the last minute of regulation.
Goalie Ryan Cornell stopped 12 shots for the Catamounts. It was the 10th time this season he's made at least 10 saves.
Vermont is undefeated in championship games hosted at Virtue Field. Men's soccer (2015), women's soccer (2021) and men's lacrosse are a combined 3-0 in title games at home.
