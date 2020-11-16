BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont announced Sunday evening that it will push back the start of the hockey and basketball seasons until Dec. 18.
The news arrived a few days after the Hockey East conference released its schedule for the upcoming winter. The Catamounts were scheduled to begin play this Friday and Saturday against Connecticut. The men were set to host the Huskies at 6 p.m. Friday, while the women were slated to play a 7 p.m. game against the Huskies in Storrs, Conn.
“After discussions with (UVM) President (Suresh) Garimella and the Vermont Department of Health, it became clear that delaying the start of our seasons was the most responsible course of action,” Vermont athletic director Jeff Schulman said. “Our state is obviously seeing a significant increase in COVID-19 cases and it’s important that our programs are operating in a manner that is consistent with guidance from state officials.
“I certainly feel for our student-athletes, coaches and staff who have been following strict protocols in preparing for a return to competition. Moving forward, we will make every effort to play out our competitive schedules while always prioritizing the health and wellbeing of our student-athletes, as well as that of our campus and community.”
First-year coach Todd Woodcroft and the UVM men had four other hockey games scheduled before Dec. 18, resulting in a total of six postponed contests. Woodcroft’s team was originally scheduled to play two games apiece against Boston College and Boston University during the upcoming weeks. Hockey East built in flex dates later in the season to handle this situation, but that may be too many games to make up during a late-winter scramble.
The UVM men will now kick off the season with a home game against the University of New Hampshire on Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. The Catamounts were picked 11th in the Hockey East preseason poll.
Jim Plumer enters his ninth year at the helm of the women’s team, which will attempt to reschedule doubleheaders against UMass, Boston University and UMass-Lowell. A home game slated for Dec. 26 at 6 p.m. will mark the collegiate debut of Montpelier native Bella Parento. The 5-foot-5 defenseman tallied 27 goals and 13 assists for U-32 in 2017 before excelling at Kimball Union Academy. Plumer’s team was picked eighth in the Hockey East preseason poll.
The UVM men’s and women’s basketball team open the season against UMass Lowell on Dec. 19. The men’s game is in Lowell, while the women’s game is at Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington. The Catamount men were picked to finish first in the America East Conference and have won the last four regular season conference titles. Coach John Becker, entering his 10th year with UVM, has won four consecutive coach of the year awards.
The UVM women were picked seventh in the conference with head coach Alisa Kresge in her second year at the helm. She also spent three seasons as associate head coach.
