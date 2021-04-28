BURLINGTON – Junior Thomas McConvey powered a relentless offensive attack with a career-high four goals to lead the University of Vermont to Wednesday’s 16-14 men’s lacrosse victory over No. 17 Albany at Virtue Field.
The Catamounts improve to 7-4 overall and clinched a spot in the upcoming America East tournament for the third straight season.
It marked the fourth time this season that McConvey tucked away four shots in a single game. He fired off a career-high 11 shots and notched one assist for UVM, which stands at 5-3 in conference play. Senior Liam Limoges finished with three goals and two assists in the victory, recording his third hat trick of the season.
Catamounts goalie Ryan Cornell tallied a career-high 15 saves. Face-off specialist Tommy Burke won 23 of 34 draws for the Cats, who will host Stony Brook at noon Saturday for the regular-season finale. Albany falls to 6-4 overall and 6-2 in the America East.
“It’s all about how you respond,” Vermont coach Chris Feifs said. “We really preached that with our guys and I just love how we came out today. There’s no easy games. So hopefully we can get rested and recovered and get two good days of practice in for another tough game on Saturday.”
The Cats jumped out to a 2-0 lead on a pair of goals by sophomore Brock Haley. Vermont closed out the opening frame with a 5-3 lead, thanks to goals from McConvey, Sal Iaria and Michael McCormack.
McConvey quickly converted in the second quarter, registering his 23rd goal of the season 56 seconds into the frame. Graydon Hogg netted his second goal for Albany, but Griffin Fenech scored for the Cats to give his team a three-goal lead. The Great Danes closed out the first half with three consecutive goals to pull even.
Vermont outscored UAlbany 6-2 in the third quarter. Iaria and David Closterman scored in the first three minutes of the quarter. McConvey netted his third goal to spark a string of four straight goals by the Cats. Albany ended the UVM run with Logan Tucker’s man-up goal in the final seconds of the third quarter.
Vermont led 13-9 with 15 minutes to play, but Corey Yunker scored for the Great Danes with 13:13 on the clock. McConvey and Limoges responded to give Vermont a five-goal lead with 10:46 remaining. Kyle Casey added a pair of goals for Albany, but Limoges’ third goal of the game put things out of reach with 1:19 left to play.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Norwich 17, NEC 13
NORTHFIELD – Senior Payden Masaracchia recorded his 100th career point during a seven-point night as the Cadets snapped a 38-year winless drought against New England College with Wednesday’s 17-13 victory in rainy conditions.
Norwich improves to 7-3 overall and 5-0 on its home field. NEC ends its season at 5-4.
The Cadets played 22 consecutive games against New England College without a win, dating back to 1983 when Norwich earned a 9-8 overtime victory. The previous eight contests were decided by three goals or less.
Norwich led from start to finish, using a 5-1 run in the opening 10 minutes to put the Pilgrims on their heels. Masaracchia and senior Kevin Horchak each tallied a pair of early goals, with sophomore Callum Jones and junior Parker Campbell notching two assists.
NEC was unfazed by the early deficit, responding with a 4-1 run of its own. Senior Connor Smith scored two of his team-leading five goals during the Pilgrims’ run.
Norwich buried five consecutive goals for an 11-5 lead. The Pilgrims responded with three unanswered goals to trim the deficit to 11-8 with 33 seconds left before halftime. Masaracchia’s fourth goal of the half with 10 seconds remaining gave the Cadets a 12-8 advantage at the break.
NEC outscored the hosts 2-1 in a quiet third quarter. NEC freshman Lucas Ferreira and junior Guershon Villiere offset a goal from Jones.
Masaracchia scored another two goals in the final stanza to keep the Cadets in control. Ferreira’s second goal made it 15-13 with just under five minutes to play.
Jones iced the game when he took a clearing attempt from senior Nick Kandra and went coast-to-coast before sending a laser over the left shoulder of the Pilgrims’ goalie. His highlight-reel goal extended the lead to 16-13 lead with 2:11 remaining. Jack Anzalone closed out the scoring to secure the long-awaited victory.
Campbell finished with one goal and a career-high five assists. Jones delivered the best offensive showing of his season with two goals and four assists. Anzalone notched a hat trick.
Smith led the way offensively for the Pilgrims with five goals and a pair of assists. Villiere and senior Patrick Storie each tallied a hat trick. Storie added a trio of assists.
Kandra helped pave the path to victory with 15 saves. She recorded a 53.6 save percentage. New England College goalies Michael Catalano and Mark Paquariello recorded five saves apiece.
Norwich will host a Great Northeast Athletic Conference Quarterfinal game later this week. The date and time will be announced when pairings are finalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.