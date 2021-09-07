BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont men’s soccer team has known for months that the early portion of its 2021 schedule could be brutal.
With five of the first six games on the road, the Catamounts were prepared for a wild ride.
Four games in, UVM owns four shutout victories after Tuesday’s 2-0 win vs. Princeton. It marked the ninth time in program history that Vermont won its first four matches of the season.
“We’re really glad to be back on Virtue Field, and to get a team like Princeton that is a top-level team in the Ivy League,” Vermont coach Rob Dow. “We had a good showing for our fans, who showed really good support. I thought we started the game slow again and that’s something we really need to improve on. But, we’re creating an identity that we can go 90 minutes, score in the second half and close out games without letting goals in the back of our net.”
The Catamounts weathered a first-half storm from the Tigers. Princeton held a 5-1 shot advantage in the opening frame, which included a 3-0 shot-on-goal advantage.
Vermont goalie Nate Silveira (six saves) made a pivotal stop in the 42nd minute when he leaped to his left to deny a shot by James Wangsness that was headed toward the top corner.
Nagy broke the scoreless tie in the 56th minute when he collected a pass from Joe Morrison and rifled a kick just under the crossbar to beat Jack Roberts (one save).
Lerech iced the game in the 82nd minute when he converted Vermont’s first penalty kick of the season. Morrison delivered a through ball to Lerech, who was tripped up by Roberts in the 18-yard box. Lerech’s penalty kick beat Roberts in the lower-right corner for a 2-0 lead.
Nagy led the Catamounts with two shots on goal, while Lerech recorded a game-high four shots. Silveira’s six saves was a season-high for his third clean sheet of the 2021 campaign. He now has eight career shutouts.
The Catamounts opened the season with a 2-0 victory at Iona, a 2-0 win at Lehigh and and 2-0 victory at Colgate. Joining Silviera, Nagy and Larench in UVM’s starting lineup were Daniel Pacella, Garrett Lillie, Yves Borie, Ymir Mar Geirsson, Matt Black, Noah Egan, Zach Barrett and Arian Pilla. The Vermont substitutes were Adrian Solano, JoJo Moulton-Condiotti, Joe Morrison, Jacob Vitale and Max Murray.
Princeton fired off 13 shots, including six on target. The Catamounts recorded three shots on goal after taking seven attempts. Both teams recorded four corner kicks. UVM committed 13 fouls, compared to 10 infractions by the Tiges.
Vermont will travel to play UMass at 1 p.m. Saturday.
