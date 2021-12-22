BURLINGTON – Aaron Deloney scored a career-high 18 points to lead Vermont (8-4) to a 78-68 victory over Colgate (4-9) during Wednesday's men's basketball action at Patrick Gym.
Deloney came off the bench and made 5 of 8 attempts from the floor. He made 3 of 4 attempts from long range and was 5 of 6 from the foul line. Deloney also registered one steal in his 18 minutes of play.
Ryan Davis added 17 points for the Catamounts, registering double digits for the fifth consecutive game. The senior was 5 of 8 from the floor and shot 60% from deep.
Isaiah Powell also tallied 17 points and scooped up six rebounds. Powell converted on 6 of 12 field-goal attempts and was 3 of 6 from 3-point range. Vermont's Nick Fiorillo grabbed a team-high eight rebounds. The Vermont forward cleaned up seven boards on the defensive glass.
"It was a great win today in a unique Wednesday afternoon game," UVM coach John Becker. "I always love these games, right before the holidays. That was a really good Colgate team, with a veteran group much like us. It was a really hard-fought, tough, physical game. I thought Aaron Deloney was the Player of the Game. With a big roster, we have to stay ready and take advantage of opportunities. And tonight, Aaron did that. And I thought it was the difference in the game."
The Catamounts close out non-conference play with a .667 winning percentage for the fourth time under Becker. Vermont and Colgate exchanged baskets in the early minutes, with Davis recording Vermont's first nine points. Davis hit a trio of 3-pointers in the first five minutes. UVM held a 13-12 lead with 12:44 left in the first half. Colgate responded with a 13-5 run to lead 25-18 with 8:21 on the clock.
Vermont clawed back and tied the game at 27 when Deloney made a 3-pointer with 5:52 remaining in the opening half. Davis made a pair of free throws 19 seconds later for UVM's first lead in over six minutes. The Catamounts closed out the final 5:52 of the first half on a 19-4 run to take a 43-31 lead into the locker room.
The Raiders opened the second half with a 16-4 run that tied the game at 47. Colgate briefly took a 50-48 lead, but Vermont's Ben Shungu drilled a 3-pointer to put Vermont back in front.
Colgate tied the score twice in the next three minutes, but Deloney drilled a 3-pointer to put the Catamounts up 60-57 with 5:31 left to play. Vermont held strong down the stretch to lock up the final outcome.
UVM will open up America East play on Jan. 2 when it hosts Albany at 5 p.m.
