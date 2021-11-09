BURLINGTON — The second-seeded University of Vermont men’s soccer team will host No. 6 New Jersey Institute of Technology in Wednesday’s America East Semifinal at 6 p.m. at Virtue Field.
The Catamounts carry an overall record of 11-4-2 into the league tourney and are 6-1-1 in America East action. The Highlanders are 3-5 in conference play and 6-11-1 overall.
Vermont and NJIT meet in the semifinals for the second consecutive season. The Catamounts were also the No. 2 seed last season and earned a 1-0 victory over the No. 3 Highlanders. Alex Nagy scored the game’s lone goal in the eighth minute when he headed a long cross from Garrett Lillie. Nate Silveira registered a five-save shutout for Vermont.
Nine Catamounts recently received season-long awards from America East. Silveira, Nagy and Noah Egan were named to the All-Conference First Team. Nacho Lerech, Daniel Pacella, and Zach Barrett received All-Conference Second Team honors. A trio of first years – Mujtaba Mirhasan, Cole Richardson, and Adrian Schulze Solano – were named to the All-Rookie Team.
Silveira became the third Catamount in program history to be named America East Goalkeeper of the Year. The senior is the first UVM keeper since Aron Runarsson in 2017. Silveira has seven clean sheets on the season, which is the ninth-highest single-season total in program history. The Rhode Island native has 11 victories, which ranks fifth on the Vermont single-season wins list.
Wednesday’s semifinal matchup will be the fourth ever meeting between the Highlanders and Catamounts. Vermont earned wins in the three previous matches, outscoring NJIT 4-1. The Catamounts registered a 1-0 victory on the road this season. Egan scored the clinching goal in the fourth minute. The junior has two game-winning goals in his career against NJIT. Silveira has a .900 save percentage and two shutouts against the Highlanders.
NJIT earned a 2-1 win at No. 3 Albany to secure its spot in the semifinals. Alejandro Rabell and Goncalo Franco scored in the victory. The Highlanders enter Wednesday night’s match with wins in three of their last four games. All-Conference First Team midfielder Rene White leads the NJIT attack with a league-high 26 points (11 goals, four assists). Forward Regsan Watkins was the America East Striker of the Year a season ago and was named to this season’s All-Conference Second Team. Samuel Reisgys is the probable goalkeeper for NJIT. The junior has a .628 save percentage and 1.95 goals-against average.
The postseason action will broadcast live on AmericaEast.TV with Rob Ryan on the call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.