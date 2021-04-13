Local players like junior fullback Evan Rouleau have been the heartbeat of the University of Vermont men’s soccer team this year.
Following a 4-1-1 regular season, now it’s all about staying alive.
The second-seeded Catamounts will face No. 3 New Jersey Institute of Technology at 7 p.m. Thursday in the America East semifinals. The match will be played at the University of New Hampshire, with No. 1 UNH hosting No. 4 Hartford in a 2 p.m. semifinal. An automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament will up for grabs Saturday during the 4 p.m. title clash.
NJIT suffered a 2-1 loss in Burlington on March 19. Rouleau and Noah Egan scored for the Cats, teammate Alex Nagy had two assists and five yellow cards were handed out in the second half.
“It was pretty cold and we were a little sloppy,” Rouleau said during Tuesday’s press conference. “It was our second game and we’ve come a long way — and the same for them as well. We have more games under our belt, we’ve got more comfortable as a team and built more chemistry. So it should be a good, hard fight for us on Thursday. It’s hard to beat a team twice — everyone knows that.”
The Highlanders are new to the America East but held their own with a 4-2 league record and a 4-4-1 overall mark. They swept UMBC during a two-game set, split with Stony Brook and also defeated Binghamton. NJIT gave up a late goal and settled for a 3-3 with Seton Hall, which is ranked No. 11 in the nation. The Highlanders suffered one-goal losses to Drexel and Hofstra.
Rene White scored against Seton Hall and enters the post-season with four goals, ranking second on the team. The senior striker has seen limited action, making three starts and filling in as a reserve twice.
“Every team has different personnel available — or not available — from our first game,” Dow said of the rematch. “That was the case for UNH. That was the case even for the (UMass) Lowell back-to-back games. With so many of these games in such a short period of time, a little knock can really hold you out. Or that knock, you may have gotten it two games before and we didn’t see a player.
“One scenario is NJIT: The first time we played them, Rene White is their No. 9 center forward and he scored 17 goals for NJIT last season. As far as we know (he) will be playing against us on Thursday night. He did not in the first game. So that’s one example. He’s definitely a dangerous forward. For us, we’re still not sure if we’re going to get back everyone that’s injured. But having a guy like Jonathan Bryant in the lineup — we didn’t have him against NJIT the first time — and he’s helped us on restarts and being dangerous in that area. So at this point in the season, we’ve tweaked some things. And (we’ll) be aware of some other aspects that could change. But we have to show up and play — and that’s a priority.”
UVM won its last America East title in 2015, led by elite finishers Brian Wright and Bernard Yeboah and set-up artist Stefan Vergura. This year’s offense is more balanced, with Rouleau (two goals) leading the scoring. Nagy has recorded four assists, while Bjarni Adalsteinsson (one goal, two assists) and Bryant (one goal, one assist) are additional threats. Zach Barrett, Noah Egan and Jacob Vitale have also scored for the Cats. West Glover native Riley Urie has played in five matches, firing two shots on goal.
Regsan Watkins leads the Highlanders with seven goals and three assists. Teammates Alejandro Rabell (two goals, three assists) and Thomas Jorge (two goals, two assists) are also highly efficient in the offensive third.
“NJIT can score goals — they’ve shown that in pretty much every game,” Dow said. “So we’ve talked about spaces we can limit. When (Watkins and White) are together, we have to be aware of them. When we have possession up higher in the field, our defenders cannot switch off. They need to be communicating, checking shoulders and aware that those two players are arriving. And NJIT has great creators underneath that can really support (Watkins, White and Jose Escandon). So it’s a team that is dangerous. We’re pretty confident in our defense too but we’ll be tested more than we have been — even against UNH.
“That being said, we have really good opportunities to score goals. And some of the best defense is attacking with real threat. So we’ve talk about areas and spaces that we can take advantage of. We want to be fast and dangerous up top. We want to take advantage of space in behind their back line — take advantage of the space that’s in their midfield. And we’re really glad that we’ve got guys like Brian Sun, who’s really stepped up and had a critical role as a freshman. And Bjarni Adalsteinsson, who scored a great goal in the last game.”
Highlanders keeper Samuel Reisgys enters the semifinal match with a 1.95 goals-against average and a 0.684 save percentage. Vermont goalie Nate Silviera boasts a 0.57 goals-against average and a 0.85 save percentage. He is 3-1-1 with a trio of shutouts. The Cats’ opponents have fired off 60 shots, including 29 on target. The UVM defense has conceded three goals, including two in a last week’s loss to New Hampshire.
“We’ve built more chemistry (on defense), putting guys in right spots and getting more conformable,” Rouleau said. “We have a very young starting lineup. There are a lot of young guys starting in big roles. And I think they’ve stepped up. They’re playing more like seniors, which is awesome for us and that’s what we need. And I think leadership from Nate Silviera, our goalie, helping them out and helping them learn. And guys like Jon (Bryant) helping them learn the best way to go about things. And that UNH game was definitely a big game before going to playoffs for them to learn more.”
Rouleau is a Burlington native who is one of eight Vermonters on UVM’s roster along with Urie. Shelburne’s Luke Magnier and Nolan Jimmo alo suit up for the Cats along with Montpelier’s Joe Parento, Colchester’s Louis Gazo, Williston’s Jami Lashua and Charlotte’s Antonio Pugliese.
“We’re not happy with our season yet — it’s not over,” Rouleau said. “A lot of people, in playoffs, they get a little nervous or lackadaisical. But for us, it’s like this is just another step to the next thing. (We’re) getting better, can’t take training off. And off the field, (you) can’t take stuff off and (have to) take care of your bodies. So I think we’re all still just locked in like it’s still the middle of the season. And now it’s playoff time, so it’s a lot more intense.”
The Catamounts have made the most of their seven goals to compile one of the more impressive winning percentages in program history. A scoreless draw with New Hampshire in the season opener was followed by a pair of 1-0 victories over UMass-Lowell and a 2-0 win at Albany. Vermont has been especially dangerous on restarts, earning 36 corner kicks.
“We have a lot of tall guys, and then service,” Rouleau said. “We have guys like Alex Nagy and Bjarni — they’re very skilled with crossing. They can put it pretty much wherever they want, which is huge for our big guys to just get up and score goals off it. And just creating chaos in the box is what it’s all about.”
Hartford enters Thursday’s earlier semifinal with a 3-2-1 record. UNH is 6-0-1 overall and 5-0-1 in the conference. The Wildcats are ranked 10th in the nation after securing their second straight regular-season league title and first outright since 2009.
“They say in sports that you have a short memory,” Rouleau said. “You have to forget about your losses and just keep going forward. And that’s what we’ve talked about as a team: That game’s over, it’s done. Now we’re into playoffs and now it’s, ‘Win a championship.’”
New Hampshire’s Paul Mayer fueled Friday’s 2-1 victory in Burlington with one goal and one assist. He scored his fifth goal of the season in the 24th minute before assisting Bilal Kamal in the 55th minute. Adalsteinsson cut the deficit to 2-1 in the 64th minute before the Cats ran out of time. Both teams recorded 12 shots and four corner kicks.
“We’ve had a really good season, so we’re not going to shake everything up over one loss,” Dow said. “We can’t change what happened. We played well in spurts of that game. But I thought we started pretty stiff. It’s been great to have that level of game — with a title on the line — under our belts. That’s an amazing experience. You typically don’t get that before playoffs against a top team like UNH. It felt like a playoff game. And I think players understand that. And it takes a little bit of pressure off — if you can take pressure off the game — on Thursday. At least we have that type of experience and we’re in a really good position.”
UVM AMERICA EAST
CHAMPIONSHPS
(MVP in parentheses)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.