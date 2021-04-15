DURHAM, N.H. — Alex Nagy (four assists) made his name as a playmaker this season for the University of Vermont men’s soccer team.
After pacing the Cats with four assists during the regular season, he showed off his finishing skills by scoring his first goal of the season during Thursday’s America East playoff victory.
The junior midfielder headed Garrett Lillie’s right-to-left cross into the back of the net during the 8th minute and Vermont escaped with a 1-0 semifinal win over NJIT.
Goalie Nathan Silviera finished with five saves for UVM, while Highlanders goalie Samuel Reisgys stopped two shots. Both teams earned three corner kicks. The Catamounts were whistled for five offside violations.
Vermont will face New Hampshire in Saturday’s 4 p.m. title clash. The Catamounts suffered a 2-1 loss against the Wildcats last Friday. New Hampshire senior Victor Menudier buried two goals as the top-seeded Wildcats shut out Hartford, 2-0, during Thursday’s earlier semifinal.
Menudier netted his first goal in the 43rd minute on an assist from junior Chris Pinkham. He added his second goal early in the second half after receiving a pass from Sam Henneberg.
Goalie Alejandro Robles made six saves for UNH, tallying his 11th career shutout and the third of this season.
The Wildcats improve to 7-0-1, while the Hawks end their season at 3-3-1. New Hampshire will attempt to claim the America East Championship for the third straight season.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Stony Brook 3, Vermont 1
LOWELL, Mass. — The Seawolves buried three goals in the final 18 minutes to deny the Catamounts during Thursday night’s America East semifinals.
Stony Brook (5-3) will face Binghamton in Saturday’s America East title game. Vermont ends the season at 1-4-1. Stony Brook held a 20-4 advantage in shots on goal and an 8-2 advantage on corner kicks. Vermont goalie Lydia Kessel made 17 saves, while Seawolves keeper Emerson Richmond Burke recorded three saves.
The Catamounts pulled ahead 52 seconds into play when Montpelier native Cricket Basa assisted Frances O’Donnell for her first goal of the season.
Alyssa Francese kicked a point-blank shot over the crossbar in the 20th minute, and a few minutes later Basa darted in from the left side but was a half-step offside. Basa helped Vermont earn a throw-in from the right corner in the 26th minute, but Stony Brook’s defense cleared the ball with ease. Stony Brook earned back-to-back corner kicks from the right side, though the Catamounts held off the threat.
Vermont’s Karen Wallace stole the ball in the right corner of her team’s attacking third in the 34th minute and fired an 8-yard shot over the target. The Catamouns threatened to double their lead in the 62nd minute when Alexa Mihale drilled a left-footed shot off the crossbar.
Everything changed in a flash in the 73rd minute when Kerry Pearson fired a rising shot into the back of the net.
“The feeling of seeing the ball go into the goal was such a relief and helped pump up the team to be able to score two more goals,” Pearson said. “We had the momentum the whole game. It was just amazing for our hard work and chances to convert into the win.”
Francese doubled the lead less than three minutes later after a few physical challenges inside the 6-yard box. Vermont nearly scored on a corner kick with 5:55 left to play, but Richmond Burke made a difficult save. The Cats earned a 30-yard free kick with 4:15 remaining and could not capitalize.
The Seawolves capped the scoring in the 88th minute when Tatum Kauka scored on an assist by Kimmy Chavkin. It was Kauka’s first goal since her freshman year in 2018. Stony Brook outshot Vermont 37-9.
“It was a fantastic job by the players,” Seawolves coach Tobias Bischof said. “We took 37 shots. Our energy was awesome.”
Binghamton earned a 1-0 victory over top-seeded UMass-Lowell to advance to the title match for the first time since 2009. Stony Brook topped the Beacats, 1-0, on March 14 after Francese scored in the 57th minute.
