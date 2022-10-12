BURLINGTON. — The University of Vermont showed everyone why it’s the No. 12-ranked team in the country while earning its ninth straight victory Tuesday.
The Catamounts handed UMass its first loss of the season by serving up a 3-0 victory at Virtue Field. Yaniv Bazini, Alex Nagy and Jacob Vitale scored, while keeper Nate Silveira recorded four stops to earn his fourth shutout of the season and 18th as a Catamount. The shutout extends Vermont’s streak of clean sheets to five games.
The Catamounts (10-1-1) are the third team in program history to secure nine straight victories. They have been turning heads at the national level all season and continued their path on an upward trajectory in the latest top 25 poss. Vermont currently trails Louisville, Wake Forest, Stanford, Denver, Maryland, Portland, Syracuse, Marshall, Duke, Kentucky and Washington.
“It was a great result against a UMass team that’s extremely difficult to play against,” Vermont coach Rob Dow said. “We had three different goal scorers, so I’m really happy about that and to get 10 wins is a special season already.”
Bazini scored the first goal in the ninth minute after the Catamounts weathered an early UMass attack. The UVM forward cashed in on a rebound for his fourth goal of the season. Garrett Lilliewas notched the assist.
The offense opened up in the second half, with the Catamounts outshooting the Minutemen 5-2 in the first 15 minutes after the break. Adrian Solano nearly doubled the Vermont lead in the 57th minute when he rifled a long-range shot that hit the crossbar.
UVM pulled ahead 2-0 in the 64th minute on Nagy’s fourth goal of the season. Max Murray found Nagy for the late tally. Nagy’s goal extended his points streak to three straight games.
Vitale added an insurance marker for the Catamounts in the 71st minute. He pounced on a Noe Coutiño rebound and fired the ball past UMass goalie Matt Zambetti (four saves). Coutiño’s assist was the first point of his collegiate career. The Catamounts finished the game with a 15-4 advantage on shots.
The Catamounts will host America East rival NJIT at 7 p.m. Saturday. Vermont and New Hampshire are both 3-0 in the America East. UMass (6-1-6, 1-0-4 Atlantic 10) will host St. Bonaventure at noon Saturday.
