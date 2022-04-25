BURLINGTON – The Vermont men's lacrosse team won its sixth straight game by defeating Binghamton, 17-10, on Senior Day.
The Catamounts clinched a share of the America East regular-season title and will host the conference tournament for the first time in program history. Vermont improves to 8-6 and 5-0 in league play, while the Bearcats fall to 5-7 and 3-2 in conference action.
"From six years ago to now, the guys have really bought in and made a lot of improvements over the years," UVM coach Chris Feifs said. "And to not only make the tournament - but to host it - means a lot to our team and the coaching staff. I was impressed that we were able to stay ahead and keep the cushion for most of the game despite some runs by them. Overall (I'm) just proud of staying the course for 60 minutes."
Catamounts standout Tommy Burke won 21 of the 27 face-offs he took, including 15 in the first half. Catamounts junior Nick Alviti led all players with six ground balls, pushing his season total to a team-high 62.
Binghamton's Luke Rosaschi opened the scoring for the Bearcats 50 seconds into play with a transition goal. Patrick Murphy answered for the Catamounts and teammate Liam Limoges scored twice in 1:21 of game action to give Vermont a 3-1 advantage halfway through the first quarter. Michael McCormack and Brock Haley added goals for the Catamounts, who held a 5-3 edge after the opening 15 minutes.
Thomas McConvey scored the first two goals of the second quarter as UVM expanded its lead. McCormack's second goal of the afternoon made it 8-3. McCormack capped his first-half hat trick with 7:32 left in the half.
After a two-goal spurt from Binghamton, UVM's David Closterman scored twice in the final two minutes of the half to give his team an 11-6 lead. Closterman tallied his second goal with nine seconds on the clock.
Brock Haley and James Basile scored UVM's two goals in an even third quarter. The Catamounts put the game out of reach with four straight goals to open the fourth quarter. Griffin Fenech scored 48 seconds into the frame before McConvey and Jonas Hunter found the back of the cage. McConvey's final goal of the game closed out the scoring.
Vermont has outscored league opponents 80-31. The team's five conference wins are the second most in program history. The Catamounts will close out the regular season with a noon game Saturday at Stony Brook. The America East semifinals will be played May 5.
