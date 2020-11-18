BURLINGTON — The Vermont men’s and women’s basketball teams have paused all team activities following a single positive coronavirus test result among each program’s Tier 1 personnel.
Results were detected during regular coronavirus testing, which is conducted three times a week in accordance with NCAA guidelines. Tier 1 personnel include student-athletes, coaches, managers and support staff.
Both programs are following state, local and university public health guidelines, to ensure the health and safety of all student-athletes, coaches, staff and the campus and surrounding community.
The UVM men and women’s teams are both slated open the season Dec. 19 against UMass Lowell. The men’s game is in Lowell, while the women’s game is at Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington.
Coach John Becker, entering his 10th year with UVM men, has won four consecutive coach of the year awards. His team was picked to finish first in the America East Conference and has won the last four regular season conference titles. The UVM women were picked seventh in the conference, with coach Alisa Kresge in her second year at the helm.
SKIING
Killington to open Friday
Vermont winter sports season will heat up Friday when Killington Resort opens for Season Pass, Beast 365 and Ikon pass holders who have met Vermont quarantine requirements.
The resort will open to the general public on Monday at 9 a.m. Killington will once again lay claim to being the first Eastern ski area to spin its lifts for skiing and riding.
“We’re happy to be back on snow with top-to-bottom turns and ask guests to help us protect the longevity of the season by following resort and state health guidelines as part of Operation Stay Safe,” said Killington President and General Manager Mike Solimano. “There’s one common thread that connects our guests, staff, and community — their undying passion for skiing and riding. By managing the number of people visiting Killington at any given time, those on resort will be able to appropriately physically distance, stay safe and have fun.”
WRESTLING
Scot Legacy honored
MaxPreps recently released its list of the greatest high school coaches in each of the 50 states and former Mount Anthony wrestling coach Scott Legacy earned Vermont’s honor.
Legacy coached the Patriots to 28 state titles and produced 168 individual champions along with 84 All-Americans before leaving the Bennington school to start the wresting program at Castleton University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.