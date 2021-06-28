WAKEFIELD, Mass. — The Hockey East Association is guaranteed to claim at least one Stanley Cup champion for the 10th year in a row, as five alumni representing five different universities remain in contention to win the National Hockey League’s top prize.
The University of Vermont is represented by Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ross Colton, who played for the Catamounts from 2016-2018. The Stanley Cup Final will also feature Montreal Canadiens Head Coach Dominique Ducharme, who graduated from UVM in 1995.
Ducharme is a Quebec native who was named the Interim Head Coach of the Canadiens, becoming the first Catamount alumni in program history to lead the bench of a NHL club. Ducharme coached the final 36 games of the regular season for Montreal, which finished fourth overall in the North Division. The Canadiens eliminated Toronto, Winnipeg and Vegas to advance to the club’s first Stanley Cup Final since 1993.
At Vermont, Ducharme was an ECAC All-Rookie Team selection in 1992. He is tied for ninth all-time in scoring in UVM history with 149 points from 1991-95. He sits fifth overall in career power-play goals (27), sixth in game-winning goals (9) and seventh in assists (95).
Colton became the 18th player in UVM history to play in the NHL on Feb. 24. He scored in the first period of his first contest against Carolina. During the regular season, he scored nine goals and added three assists in 30 games. Colton has played in all 18 playoff games for the Lightning. He has three goals and two assists for the defending champions.
As a Catamount, Colton earned Hockey East Honorable Mention All-Star status in 2018 following his final season after posting career-highs in goals (16), power-play goals (8) and shots on goal (140). He recorded 50 points in 69 games at Vermont.
The last two former Catamounts to lift the Stanley Cup were St. Louis Blues President and CEO of Business Operations Chris Zimmerman and Head Equipment Manager Joel Farnsworth in 2019. The Blues defeated former UVM star Kevan Miller and the Boston Bruins in a seven-game series to claim their first Stanley Cup.
Vermont is one of only two NCAA schools guaranteed a Stanley Cup champion in 2021 along with Wisconsin.
BASEBALL
VBCA mourns
loss of Courcy
The Vermont Baseball Coaches Association is saddened by the loss of Wayne Courcy who died last week in Burlington after a short illness.
Courcy spent four decades as a high school and amateur baseball coach in Chittenden County, most recently since 2006 as an assistant at Essex High.
Born in Burlington on June 6, 1945, Courcy was a graduate of Burlington High and an athlete at BHS. He began his coaching career in area amateur baseball in the late 1970s, and then joined the baseball and football coaching staffs of Burlington coach Jim Billings in the mid-80s.
After Billings retired, he served as the head baseball coach of the Seahorses from 1998 to 2005. He joined Steve Ferriera’s baseball staff at Essex in 2006, also assisting Chris Richard and current coach Tim Root. He was an assistant on the Hornets D-I baseball state championship teams in 2008 and 2010.
The personable Courcy also participated at several VBCA events, especially volunteering at championship weekends at Centennial Field.
In addition to his passion for baseball, he was an excellent softball player in Burlington’s highly competitive Continental League in the 60s and 70s, playing on several league and state championship teams.
Left to cherish his memory are his brother Ernie and wife Martha, nieces, nephews, extended family and countless friends, including many colleagues in both dugouts, and the many players he coached.
A memorial service will be held at Faith Baptist Church in Winooski on Tuesday 10 a.m. Donations may be made to the Faith Baptist Church Mission Fund. Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Winooski.
GIRLS HOCKEY
VT girls win
STOWE — The Vermont girls took home a 4-2 win against New Hampshire in the Make-A-Wish All-Star Hockey Classic on Saturday. The Vermont boys lost 3-0 in their contest with the Granite State.
