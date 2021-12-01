BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont men’s basketball team defeated rival Dartmouth College for the 20th time in 21 attempts, beating the Big Green 83-65 Wednesday night at Patrick Gymnasium.
UVM scored the game’s first 10 points and didn’t trail from there. The Catamounts led by 14 points at the half and continued to add on after the break.
Vermont has won 11 straight home games against Dartmouth, which hasn’t triumphed in Burlington since 1998. UVM has beat the Big Green during 14 of the last 16 meetings in Burlington.
Six UVM players scored in double figures, with Ryan Davis tallying 16 points. Davis also led the team with eight rebounds.
Finn Sullivan (13 points, four rebounds, three assists), Ben Shungu (13 points, four assists) and Isaiah Powell (11 points, five rebounds) were also key contributors for Vermont. Justin Mazzulla and Kam Gibson (two assists) added 10 points apiece to help UVM record its highest offensive output of the season.
UVM turned the ball over seven times and recorded 16 assists as a team. The Cats made 56% of their shots from the floor. The connected on 40% of their attempts from 3-point range and were 15 of 20 from the foul line.
Aaryn Rai led all scorers with 20 points for Dartmouth. He scored 18 points in the second half. Teammate Garrison Wad added 13 points.
The Catamounts snapped the Big Green’s three-game winning streak. Dartmouth’s recent run of success featured a 69-60 victory on the road at Georgetown on Nov. 13. The Big Green also earned a 63-61 overtime victory at Bryant on Sunday.
The Catamounts (6-3) will travel to play Providence on Tuesday. Dartmouth (3-3) will visit Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday.
Vermont 83, Dartmouth 65
DARTMOUTH (3-2)
Ogbu 1-3 0-0 2, Rai 6-12 7-7 20, Barry 2-10 2-2 8, Samuels 1-4 0-0 2, Slajchert 2-2 0-0 5, Krystowiak 0-1 0-0 0, Wade 4-10 2-2 13, Robinson 2-5 0-0 6, Cornish 1-4 0-0 2, Myrthil 1-2 0-0 2, Neskovic 1-2 0-0 2, Blaufeld 0-0 0-0 0, Dimitrijevic 0-0 0-0 0, McRae 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 22-56 11-11 65.
VERMONT (6-3)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.