BURLINGTON – Junior Evan Rouleau scored early in the second half to give Vermont a 1-0 shutout win over UMass Lowell on Tuesday afternoon in men’s soccer action.
The Catamounts have won back-to-back games and stand at 2-0-1. The River Hawks fall to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in league play.
“Today was another good win with strong support from our bench,” Vermont coach Rob Dow said. “I think we’re playing well for about 60 minutes and down the stretch here we’ll need to improve our consistency and put together strong 90-minute performances.”
The River Hawks came within inches of scoring in the 13th minute when Daniel Orrego sent a free kick off the left post from 20 yards out. German Fuentes tried to finish the rebound opportunity but his shot was blocked by a UVM defender.
UVM’s best chance at grabbing a first-half lead was in the final minute of the first frame. Zach Barrett almost knocked a header inside of the near post from a corner kick, but he missed wide left.
The Catamounts managed to break the scoreless tie in the 51st minute. Bjarni Aalsteinsson forced a turnover gained possession 25 yards outside of the goal. Aalsteinsson sent a feed out wide to Rouleau, who worked his way into the box and rifled a strike into the right side of the net.
UML nearly tied the game in the 71st minute when Borna Miklic bounced a header of the crossbar. The River Hawks had one last chance to find the equalizer in the 88th minute. Denis Petro was open on the left edge of the six-yard box, but he put too much power behind his shot and the ball flew over the crossbar.
Vermont Goalie Nathan Silveira logged his second clean sheet on the season and turned aside one shot. UVM and UMass Lowell will switch locations and will play in Lowell on Friday.
COLLEGE LACROSSE
UVM goalies honoed
BOSTON — For the second week in a row, University of Vermont women’s lacrosse goalie Sophie McLaughlin and UVM men’s lacrosse goalie Ryan Cornell were named America East Defensive Player of the Week.
McLaughlin helped the Catamounts to a 17-10 win at Binghamton on Saturday afternoon. The junior from Keene, New Hampshire made 12 saves, her third straight game with at least 10 saves. She currently leads the league with a .644 save percentage and 14.50 saves per game.
Cornell followed up last week’s 14-save performance against UAlbany with another career day at NJIT. He stopped 10 of the 11 shots he faced for a career-best .909 save percentage in 45 minutes of action.
Cornell back-boned Vermont’s 17-2 win over the Highlanders one of the most dominant in program history. The two goals allowed are the fewest in a win over a Division I opponent since a 15-1 win over Binghamton in 2002.
