BURLINGTON — Another wild finish Wednesday gave the University of Vermont men’s soccer team a date with the New Hampshire Wildcats.
A three-goal cushion was just enough for the No. 2 University of Vermont men’s soccer team to hold off a late comeback bid by No. 6 NJIT during a 3-2 victory in the America East semifinals.
Vermont improves to 12-4-2 and will travel to play top-seeded New Hampshire (16-0-2) in Sunday’s 2 p.m. championship. New Hampshire is ranked sixth in the country. UVM is ranked 33rd nationally and has received top-25 votes throughout the season.
The Wildcats won their third straight America East Regular Season Championship and are eyeing their fourth straight America East Tournament title. UNH is one of two teams around the nation that went undefeated in the regular season. St. Louis (12-0-3) also went undefeated.
The Wildcats have outscored the opposition 43-7 and have posted 11 shutouts. They recorded an undefeated regular season for the second straight season after going 6-0-1 in the 2021 spring season.
Yves Borie scored on a Noah Egan assist in the 39th minute to give the Cats an early cushion against NJIT. Joe Morrison doubled the lead on a Matt Black assist during the 61st minute. Nacho Larech set up Jacob Vitale for a 3-0 advantage in the 78th minute.
The Highlanders stormed back with two goals during the final stretch. Asembo Augo scored on an assist from Alajandro Rabell in the 86th minute, closing the gap to 3-1. Regsan Watkins cashed in on an assist by Asembo Augo in the 88th minute, making it a one-goal game. Goalie Nate Silveira (six saves) and the Vermont defense were sharp at the end of the match to lock up the victory.
Goalie Samuel Reisgys made eight saves for No. 6 NJIT (6-12-1). The Catamounts claimed their fourth straight victory and eliminated the Highlanders for the second straight year. UVM prevailed, 1-0, over NJIT during the 2020 semifinals. Alex Nagy scored the game’s lone goal in the eighth minute. Silveira registered a five-save shutout.
Larech fired a shot off the crossbar to fire up the home crowd Wednesday night in the 6th minute. Reisgys stopped a shot on a dangerous cross by the Catamounts in the 18th minute.
A NJIT player fell down after Silveira challenged the ball outside the penalty area in the 28th minute, but the officials ruled that there was no foul. Larech was tripped up at the other end and there was no whistle again. A shoving match inside the center circle resulted in a brief stoppage in play with 7:15 left in the first half.
The restart up the left side led to a shot outside the near post that was deflected out of bounds, giving the Catamounts a corner kick. Larech served a ball toward the top of the 6-yard box and a teammate headed the ball off the right post. Borie was perched a few feet away from the goal line and used a one-time finish to push the Cats in front.
Reisgys punched away a Larech corner in the 48th minute before Silveira made a near-post save at the other end. Nagy set up Larech at the top of the 6-yard box in the 50th minute, but a Highlanders defender forced a rushed shot that flew wide of the post. A close-range header outside the left post by the Highlanders sailed over the crossbar in the 59th minute.
Joe Morrison doubled the lead on a Matt Black assist during the 61st minute. The Catamounts were denied on back-to-back scoring attempts in the 61st minute before doubling the lead. A backwards pass led to a long-range shot that was blocked by the Highlanders back line. A blast from the top of the 18-yard box by Black was stopped before Morrison uncorked a shot from the right side for a 2-0 lead.
Larech set up Vitale for a 3-0 advantage in the 78th minute. Nagy broke free up the left side in the 65th minute but was whistled for being a half-step offside.
Rabell assisted Augo with 4:32 on the clock. NJIT lined up with six players at the center line on the ensuing kickoff and sent a shot that was tipped off the crossbar during the final minutes. Silveira denied Watkins on the rebound effort outside the left post, but Watkins fired home the third attempt to make it 3-2.
The Catamounts played it safe at the end and didn’t let the Highlanders generate many high-quality scoring chances, setting the stage for an America East title rematch with the Wildcats.
