Matching last year’s blistering pace may be an unrealistic goal for the 2023 Vermont Mountaineers, but the good vibes in the clubhouse are undeniable after an 8-3 start to the season.
Last summer the Mountaineers were unbeatable throughout most of June and July, resulting in a 24-4 record that locked up a post-season berth with several weeks remaining before playoffs. Manager Mitchell Holmes’ squad wound up setting the all-time New England Collegiate Baseball League regular-season mark with 32 victories, and both the Mountaineers (34-15) and the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks finished with identical 34-15 records.
The departure of 26 players throughout the season eventually took its toll on Vermont, which fell to the Sharks in a best-of-three championship series. This time around General Manager Brian Gallagher is fully aware that players will continue to come and go, but he and Holmes are already preparing for ways to ensure that the team is firing on all cylinders during crunch time.
The 2019 and 2022 Mountaineers rattled off nine victories in a row in late June, while this year’s team owns a modest four-game winning streak two weeks into the season. The Mountaineers went 27-15 during the regular season in 2006 and 2014, and the 2006 squad finished with a franchise-best 33-16 record after going all the way. Vermont also raised banners in 2007 and 2015.
Two years ago the Mountaineers struggled in clutch situations while losing nine of 14 one-run games, but Vermont has reversed that trend this summer by locking up a pair of one-run victories over the Bristol Blues. Vermont’s offense is averaging nearly seven runs a game and hasn’t been shut out in any contest so far.
The team’s power at the plate has been a big strength, producing nine home runs and 16 doubles. A 13-3 victory at Danbury, a 12-9 win at North Shore and a 14-5 victory over Sanford provided plenty of evidence that this could be one of the highest-scoring teams ever at Recreation Field.
Despite the strong start, the Mountaineers are currently a half-game behind the Upper Valley Nighthawks (6-2) at the top of the North Division. They are trailed by the Keene Swamp Bats (5-6) and the Sanford Mainers (5-6). Leading he way in the Coastal Division are the Newport Gulls (9-2), Mystic Schooners (8-4), Ocean State Wavs (7-4), Martha’s Vineyard Sharks (3-7) and North Shore Navigators (3-9). The Valley Blue Sox (7-4) own the top spot in the West Division in front of the Bristol Blues (5-6), Danbury Westerners (4-8) and North Adams SteepleCats (1-10).
The Mountaineers have been sharp defensively, committing 12 errors through 11 games. Vermont’s pitchers have also stepped up, registering 88 strikeouts and issuing 44 walks. Holmes has kept things fresh on the mound, with 15 pitchers competing in at least two games. Nathan Knowles has started three games and boasts a 2.25 ERA. He’s allowed seven hits and three earned runs over 12 innings while issuing three walks and striking out 16 batters.
Jack Metzger (3.11 ERA), Nolan Sparks (1.58 ERA) and Aidan Tucker (0.77 ERA) have each started two games on the mound. Metzger has surrendered six hits and three earned runs over eight-plus innings. He’s recorded five strikeouts and issued two walks. Sparks has struck out a team-high 19 batters while issuing six walks. He’s given up two earned runs and three hits over 11-plus innings. Tucker has recorded five strikeouts and issued two walks. He’s allowed one earned run and nine hits over 11-plus innings.
Catchers George Rosales, Nathan Goranson and Nathan Waugh have split time behind the plate and have bolstered an offense that’s had no trouble making the switch to wooden bats. Center fielder Aaron Whitley has gone 8-for-16 at the plate for a .500 batting average. He’s hit one double, scored five times and drove in three runs. Rosales is batting at a .400 clip after going 6-for-15 offensively. He’s scored six runs and has four RBIs after connecting for one home run and one double. Goranson (8-for-22) owns a .364 batting average with five runs scored and a team-high nine RBIs. He’s belted one home run and two doubles.
Shortstop Brandon Butterworth (11-for-35) has a .314 batting average and leads Vermont with three doubles. He’s scored three runs and he’s also driven in three runs. First baseman Luke Catwell (two home runs( is the only Mountaineers athlete to play in all 11 games so far. He’s gone 11-or-37 at the plate for a .297 batting average. He’s reached base eight times on walks, scored eight runs and is tied for the team lead with eight RBIs.
Second-year Mountaineers standout Santino Rosso picked up where he left off last year and has paced his squad with three homers. The infielder has a .294 batting average after going 10-for-34 at the plate. He’s driven in eight runs and scored seven times.
Marshall Toole (five RBIs, seven runs scored) and Evan Fox (six RBIs, six runs scored) have each played in 10 games. Whitley, Cantwell, Toole and Grant Voytovich have each recorded four stolen bases.
Rosso, Fox and Tyler Cox are three of the top returning position players from last year’s team, while Metzger, Brendan McFall and Luke Carpenter are back in the pitching rotation. Fox ended last season with a .298 batting average, going 39-for-131 with 10 RBIs and 30 runs scored. He connected for five doubles, reached base on 11 walks, was hit by pitches 10 times, recorded 21 stolen bases and didn’t commit any errors defensively. Cox wound up with a .286 batting average after going 40-for-140 with 22 RBIs and 27 runs scored. He contributed five doubles and advanced to first on 10 walks.
Rosso was a late addition to the squad last summer and finished with a .275 batting average. He was 19-for-69 with 13 RBIs and 15 runs scored. Rosso boosted his team at several key points, recording four doubles, one triple and two home runs.
McFall stole the show on the mound in 2022, piecing together a 7-0 record and a 1.14 ERA after 23-plus innings of work. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound right-handed pitcher from Tufts University gave up 17 hits, issued eight walks and recorded 29 strikeouts. He was one of 10 Vermont athletes who competed for Division II or D-III NCAA programs, continuing a trend that’s focussed on keeping players on the roster for as long as possible. Last year the Mountaineers had more D-III athletes than any other NECBL team and they were the only squad without a player from the SEC, ACC, Big 10, Big 12 or PAC 12.
This year Florida, LSU, TCU and Tennessee and top-seeded Wake Forest are the last five teams in contention to win the College World Series, but the Mountaineers aren’t planning to sign any standouts from those schools. Instead, the plan is to make the most of what’s around and prioritize loyalty over shooting for the stars.
Here are some questions for Gallagher as his team gears up for another showdown with the Nighthawks at 6 p.m. Friday:
TA: You’re off to an 8-3 start with six guys returning from last summer. How does this compare to other years?
Gallagher: “I think the most we ever had returning was nine, and that was in 2006 when we won the championship. We brought nine guys back from that previous year when we were runners-up and that was just a big help having those key leaders who were coming back for their second year. We had guys like Curt Smith and Chris Joachim. Those kind of guys that were the leaders on the team all said, ‘Hey, we got second last year. We’ve got to come back and win it.’ And they did, so that was cool to see. This group right now is certainly happy to be back. We’re glad that they’re here and they do seem to be having great chemistry this year. Last year the chemistry was pretty good as well. And this year the enthusiasm seems good. They like each other and they get along, so that’s a big part of the battle.”
TA: The bulk of your returning group were some of your top performers last year. So was it kind of a no-brainer to go after those guys last fall to get them back?
Gallagher: “Yeah. Mitch and I met and put together a list of guys we would like to invite back. And they were on the list. We wanted to bring back a few other guys and they didn’t come for various reasons — either they wanted to play closer to home or wanted to go to the Cape or whatever. But we were really happy to get that core group back.”
TA: What would you say about Evan and Tyler being so reliable last year in the regular season and then Santino really stepping up after you lost some players?
Gallagher: “All three of those guys are big additions again this year. And I know Evan actually has to leave early this year, so unfortunately he’s going to be a big loss when he leaves with his speed and his leadership. But the fact that we’ve got him here to start the year sets the tone. And hopefully other guys pick up on some of that stuff and carry it forward. We tried to recruit guys that would stay longer and not go for some of those major schools that some of the teams do — and then they leave at the end of June. It’s not that we’re not going to have turnover, because we know we’ve got guys who are on innings limits. But we really hope that, unless they’re injured, that they’re going to stick it out throughout the season.”
TA: You set a pretty high bar last year with the 24-4 start. Now that you’re two weeks into this season, what are your thoughts so far?
Gallagher: “It’s almost impossible to ever beat that. We had 32 wins last season and set a league record all-time, so that’s probably not going to happen every year. But just the fact that we are 8-3 to start the year in a really competitive division with Upper Valley and Keene is great. Sanford may be down a little bit right now, but they’re typically a good team. We played Newport early and lost — and on paper they’re probably one of the best teams in the league. And record-wise they certainly are. They just look like they’re very big and very strong guys. We also played Upper Valley in a close game and lost. We had the lead late in the game and lost it. So I feel like we’re going to play with everybody. Hopefully we take advantage of those games we should win. And that’s what we’ve been doing: They haven’t given in. We scored 14 runs (Monday) and beat up Sanford two nights in a row — and hopefully that will continue. The bats seem to be going pretty well and the pitching is consistent, so it’s been a fun season so far. During our first game if you’d said, ‘Hey, would you be happy with an 8-3 start?’ — I think everybody would have been very happy with that.”
TA: It’s the 21st season for you guys. Do you think that the balanced pitching and trying to spread things out so much with the rotation is the new normal for the league right now?
Gallagher: “I think it is. We over-recruit pitchers and we have over 20 pitchers on the roster. And we’ll probably end up having 23 or 24 pitchers on the roster when everyone shows up. We have to do that because of Pitch Smart regulations and the fact that you know that you’re going to have a lot of pitchers leave with innings limits. So you have to really stock up on pitching. And I think you’re not going to see as many All-Stars because a lot of the time what (Holmes) is trying to do is get everybody into the game — especially the first part of the year — and make sure everybody gets their fair shot. And then at the end you play your guys that are more consistent more often. But everybody is going to get a fair shake to start with. And maybe you lose a few close games because of that. But in the end I think you’re better off because nobody has really overdone it and nobody has thrown too many innings.”
TA: It’s not an ideal situation, but is there any thought about looking at some of your position players who could pitch?
Gallagher: “I think it’s a last resort because we have so many guys. Last year we had guys who were position players that probably could pitch better than some of the guys we brought in at the end. But Mitch was worried about doing that because you bring a guy in as a pitcher and now you’re throwing a third baseman over — and what’s that say to him? So he was a little worried about that and how it looked. But when push comes to shove and you’re in the playoffs, it’s all hands on deck. If you have a guy who can get three outs and who can throw hard, then why not use him? We did that with Kevin Vance during one of those playoff years. He was a third baseman, but he could throw in the 90s. And our manager said, ‘Hey, you know what? We need three outs.’ And he came in and just blew them away and it was like, ‘Holy cow. Where’s this kid been all year?’ We didn’t really need him all year. But then all of a sudden we’ve got a lot of pitchers who are tired and they need some time off, so we said, ‘Can you give us three outs?’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah, no big deal.’ He’d pitched in high school and just threw heat.”
TA: You guys are obviously trying to find your groove with positions right now. But in the back of your mind are you almost expecting to have that predicted chaos in the final weeks like most years?
Gallagher: “I hope not, but we’ve prepared better for it this year. We’ve already lost 13 guys from the original signed list. So we had 13 that just didn’t show up — injuries at school, summer school. Whatever the reason was, they just didn’t come. But we recruited new guys and we had enough guys signed that it didn’t make a big difference. Yeah, we lost the top catcher from Notre Dame — which we would have loved to have. But we’ve got three really good catchers right now and they’re all playing well, so it worked out fine. You’re going to lose those other guys throughout the season too and we know we’re going to have some turnover. I bet that we’ll lose another 10-12 guys before the end of the season, but we just have to scramble and do the best you can. And we do have a lot of guys coming in who are scheduled to arrive between July 1 and July 5. We know we’re going to lose some guys on innings limits and they already know that. But as soon as they leave, we’ve got another group coming in. So that’s going to be a better situation than signing a kid at the end of the year just to eat up some innings, which doesn’t always go well.”
TA: Are there any guys you’re getting from Super Regionals or who went really far at the College World Series this year?
Gallagher: “Not this year. What happens with those Super Regionals is, as soon as they go this late in the season, the coach will just say, ‘OK, shut it down.’ You’ve played enough baseball, so you don’t have to go out (to Vermont).’ So we’ve avoided taking a lot of those guys that are always in that World Series, because we know what happens: They just never show up. Or they show up for a short time at the beginning of July and then they shut it down early. I think there’s something to be said for taking players from schools that may not go there, but they’re really good players — vs. players who are on those teams but they’re just not going to ever show.”
TA: There were some years when your bread and butter was having amazing pitchers and other years when you were stealing bases at record pace. This year does it seem like your offense is going to be your biggest strength?
Gallagher: “I think it is. We started out kind of slow and I was thinking, ‘OK, maybe that’s the wooden bat stuff.’ But it seems like the last week or so guys are really swinging well and they’re getting more confidence. We had several games in a row where we’re hitting home runs, so people are starting to feel the groove a little bit. And we’ve got a fews guys like Butterworth and Fox who are pretty speedy. Fox stole two bases at Sanford. He basically got on base and stole second and stole third — and anything gets him home at that point. So it just puts pressure on the defense. And Sanford made four errors just because they’re worried about our guys running around the bases. All of a sudden they start pressuring more and they throw the ball away. And the next thing you know, we’ve got some runs on the board. So that is a nice weapon to have.”