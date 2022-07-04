HARTFORD — The Vermont Mountaineers suffered their third loss of the season Sunday night but are still undeniable title contenders in the New England Collegiate Baseball League.
The Upper Valley Nighthawks won the third game of the Governor’s Cup series by holding on for a 10-9 victory at Maxfield Sports Complex.
“It had its ups and downs,” Upper Valley manager Justin Devoid said. “At the end, coming out on top feels really good. Guys executed really well down the stretch.”
Vermont (21-3) still sits at first place in the NECBLE with a four-game lead over the Bristol Blues (17-6). The Mountaineers lead the North Division by a whopping eight games. They are trailed by the Nighthawks (12-10), Winnipesaukee Muskrats (10-12), Sanford Mainers (10-13) and Keene Swamp Bats (9-14).
Upper Valley starting pitcher Matt Adams threw five innings of three-run ball. Teammate Ryan Ignoffo had two hits and three RBIs. Patrick Williams earned his first win with a scoreless eighth inning. Trey Nordmann picked up his third save with a scoreless ninth.
Upper Valley came out of their dugout swinging hard and scored the first run of the game with a double from Tyler Sorrentino and a sacrifice fly by Ignoffo. Vermont’s Tyler Cox singled to center field before Adam Retzbach reached base on an infield single to third. Cox and Retzbach crossed home on a single by Mark Trotta. Upper Valley’s Ty Kaufman fired in a throw from right field in an attempt to limit the damage, but Ruscitti was barely safe.
Vermont starting pitcher Christopher Kahler had a successful second inning, but the Nighthawks entered the batter’s box ready to hit in the bottom of the third. Upper Valley scored two runs off hits by Max Grant and Ignoffo. A sacrifice fly by Jon Hogart pushed the hosts in front 3-2.
Vermont’s Gerry Siracusa tied the game at 3 with a one-run single in the fifth inning.
The Nighthawks offense erupted for a six-run fifth inning to make it 9-3. With two outs in the top of the sixth inning, Upper Valley’s Will Sullivan made an error on a slow dribbler to first base. The Nighthawks then gave up six unearned runs. Vermont’s Tom Josten completed the comeback with a bases-clearing double off Matt McShane.
The Nighthawks retook the lead for good in the eighth inning. With two runners in scoring position and one out, Mountaineers manager Mitchell Holmes intentionally walked Ignoffo. Hogart then hit a slow chopper to second base to give the Nighthawks a 10-9 lead. Nordmann sealed the win with a dominant performance in the ninth.
“(Starting with a strikeout) is huge,” Nordmann said. “In a one-run game, you start thinking like ‘If I hang a slider here, this guy could take me 450 feet.’ And then I’d feel really bad. So, yeah, it’s pretty big.”
The Mountaineers will host Winnipesaukee at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Vermont defeated the Muskrats all three times the teams have faced off so far this season.
Vermont 15, Valley 10
MONTPELIER — Vermont prevailed in one of the longest games of the season by outlasting Valley during Saturday’s slugfest.
The Mountaineers scored runs in the first, second, fourth, fifth and eighth innings. The bats were hot for almost everyone, but a few players came through with especially strong efforts for Vermont.
Evan Fox had two hits, drove in two runs and scored three times. Gerry Siracusa had a double, triple, four RBIs and three runs scored in a game that lasted 3 hours and 30 minutes. The Blue Sox scored runs in the second, fourth, fifth, sixth and ninth innings. Valley attempted to rally multiple times before its comeback bid fell short. Mountaineers standout Tom Ruscitti put things out of reach with a deep three-run blast in the eighth inning.
Vermont threw a total of six pitchers and the Blue Sox threw three. Mitchell Pascarella earned the win on the mound. He struck out three batters, allowed one hit and gave up zero runs over two-plus innings. Connor Bailey took the loss after one-plus innings of work. He gave up four runs on three hits while recording two strikeouts.
Vermont 8, Upper Valley 2
HARTFORD — Vermont won the second game of the Governor’s Cup series Friday after pulling ahead early in the contest to set the tone.
The Mountaineers struck first in the third inning on a sacrifice fly by Siracusa that drove in Fox, who reached base on a double advanced to third on a wild pitch.
The fourth inning featured lots of action, as Vermont and Upper Valley each scored a pair of runs. Vermont followed with two-run outbursts in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. The offensive boost gave the Mountaineers a 7-2 lead heading into the seventh inning.
Vermont relied on a diverse set of offensive weapons. Retzbach, Siracusa, Ruscitti, Stephen Ditomaso and Santino Rosso all recorded at least one RBI. Ditomaso smacked a solo home run to deep left field late in the game to cap the scoring.
Both teams threw five pitchers. Vermont starter Carlos Torres went three innings with six strikeouts. He gave up two runs. Luke Carpenter earned the win after three innings of work. He recorded two strikeouts and allowed one hit. Jack Choate took the loss.
