BURLINGTON – An investigation revealing inappropriate text messages with a University of Vermont student led to Todd Woodcroft’s dismissal as head coach of the Catamounts’ men’s hockey team.
The UVM Athletic Department announced that Woodcroft has been relieved of his duties, effective immediately.
Director of Athletics Jeff Schulman provided a statement detailing the chain of events that resulted in cutting ties with Woodcroft..
“The University of Vermont Athletic Department has high expectations for the conduct of our coaches and all involved with our department,” Schulman said. “After reviewing the findings of an investigation conducted by UVM’s Office of Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity that was completed this week, it is clear that coach Woodcroft failed to meet those expectations. The specific conduct leading to the investigation involved inappropriate text messages with a UVM student on multiple occasions that failed to maintain professional boundaries.”
Woodcroft’s three-year tenure with the Catamounts ended with a record of 20-55-9. Last year UVM went 11-20-5 overall and was 5-16-3 in conference action. The 2022-23 Cats pieced together a 7-11-1 record at home and were 4-9-4 on the road.
Catamounts assistant Coach Steve Wiedler was named interim head coach for the upcoming season.
“Earlier today, I met with the men’s hockey team to inform them of my decision and to introduce Steve Wiedler as interim head coach for the 2023-2024 season,” Schulman said. “The team and I have tremendous confidence in coach Wiedler’s ability to successfully lead our program. He has played a major role in the recruitment and development of our current players and will step into this important role with the full support of our team and his Athletic Department colleagues.”
Former coach Kevin Sneddon retired after 17 seasons with the Catamounts in 2020. In April of that year Vermont hired Woodcroft, who had previously served as an assistant NHL coach with the Winnipeg Jets for four seasons. He also spent three seasons with the Calgary Flames as the team’s scouting director and professional scout.
Woodcroft became the fifth UVM coach in program history. Prior to his stint at UVM, he had never served as a head coach and he was never involved with a NCAA program as either a player or a coach.
While at UVM, Woodcroft also served as assistant coach with the 2021 Sweden National Junior Team. The Swedish Ice Hockey Association hired him to help the team remotely by working on pre-scouting the opponents and post-scouting all of Sweden’s games for the IIHF World Junior Championships in Edmonton, Alberta.