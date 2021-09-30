Ten Vermont girls soccer teams are still undefeated heading into October.
The chance of that figure quickly dipping down to single digits is almost guaranteed.
During the next few weeks a handful of those schools will face off against each other, so the pursuit of perfection will also have a massive impact on the standings. In Division I, Colchester (6-0-1) will travel to play CVU (5-0-1) on Oct. 13. The Lakers were eliminated in the playoffs by the 19-time champs five times in the past decade, including during the 2018 and 2019 championships.
Another unbeaten D-I squad is North Country (7-0). The Falcons made their first semifinal appearances in 21 years in 2019 and fell to Colchester, 1-0, in overtime. The road ahead could be treacherous for the Northeast Kingdom contender, which will host D-II powerhouse Harwood (6-0-1) on Oct. 8. The Falcons will travel to play reigning D-III champ Stowe (6-0-1) on Oct. 16.
Woodstock (5-0-1) will attempt to advance past the quarterfinals in the D-II tournament for the first time since 2007. The Wasps have two huge matches on tap as they travel to play Fair Haven on Friday evening before hosting Burr & Burton next week. Burke (3-0) is a perennial D-II heavy-hitter with an impressive resume and plenty of raw athleticism.
Stowe will close out the regular season with an Oct. 19 match at Harwood. BFA-Fairfax (7-0) has outscored opponents 43-4 to emerge as another D-III title threat. The Bullets have never won a crown and made their last title in appearance in 2012, suffering a 9-0 loss to Peoples Academy. The toughest remaining regular-season test for BFA is likely to be an Oct. 11 trip to play D-II Lamoille.
Division IV leaders Proctor (7-0) and MSJ (5-0) will face off Oct. 14 and 16. Maggie McKearin (23 goals), Isabel Greb (11 goals) and Emma Parker (eight goals) lead the Phantoms, who have advanced to 10 straight title games. Brooke Bishop (five goals) and Lauren Costales (four goals) power a Green Wave program that is 0-6 all-time in semifinal appearances.
Here are the latest Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings as some teams prepare to put their spotless records on the line:
1. CVU (5-0-1) Chloe Pecor recorded CVU's opening goal before Emma Crum tallied the game-winner during Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Essex. Crum capitalized on a first-half penalty kick against South Burlington and the Redhawks limited the Wolves to zero shots on goal in a 1-0 victory.
2. Colchester (6-0-1) Ava Moore, Kelsi Pratt and Kyla Lumbnra scored in Wednesday's 3-1 victory over St. Johnsbury. Goalie Emily Thompson only needed to make one as South Burlington outshot the Hilltoppers 16-2. The Lakers opened the season with a 5-1 win over Rice, a 5-0 victory at Rutland and a 4-1 win vs. Burr & Burton.
3. South Burlington (5-2) The Wolves were flying high following an early-season sweep against Rice plus lopsided victories over Milton and Mount Abraham. But 1-0 losses to CVU and Mount Mansfield cost the defending champions their spot at the top of the rankings. The Wolves will attempt to snap their two-game losing skid Saturday against Essex.
4. Burlington (4-1-1) A hat trick by Brooks DeShaw helped BHS walk away with a 3-3 draw against Colchester. The Seahorses are in the hunt for one of the top seeds in D-I after defeating Mount Abraham, Rutland, St. Johnsbury and BFA-St. Albans. A tough stretch is on the horizon for BHS, which will visit CVU on Saturday before hosting Colchester next week.
5. Harwood (6-0-1) The Highlanders have scored 56 goals and allowed three. An 11-0 victory over U-32 and a 9-0 win at Lamoille prove that even middle-of-the-pack D-II teams are no match for HU. Coach Mike Vasseur's team will host Montpelier at 3 p.m. Saturday.
6. Rice (5-4) The Green Knights own a four-game winning streak after knocking off Vergennes, Middlebury, Burlington and Mount Abraham. A second-minute strike by Autumn Carstensen triggered a 2-0 victory the Seahorses. Rice will attempt to earn a D-II title berth for the fifth straight season.
7. Mount Mansfield (4-2-1) The three-time champs haven't been to the semifinals in seven years and have endured an 18-year title drought. Sydney Sears scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Essex, while goalie Bryn Hennessey made eight saves during Wednesday's 1-0 victory over South Burlington. The Cougars tied Harwood and shut out Spaulding and Mount Abraham.
8. Essex (2-4) The Hornets are near the bottom of the D-I standings but have enough talent to shock any opponent during the first round of playoffs. Carlota Jensen scored during Wednesday's 2-1 loss to CVU in a rematch of last year's quarterfinal. Essex proved its mettle with 1-0 victories over Rutland and Rice.
9. North Country (7-0) The Falcons rallied to a 3-1 victory over BFA-St. Albans have outscored opponents 30-6. Josie Fortin (two goals) led the way during Wednesday's 5-3 victory over U-32.
10. Rutland (5-3) The Ravens claimed their fourth straight shutout victory when Izzy Crossman scored with 6.5 seconds left in overtime to sink Middlebury, 1-0. Camryn Kinsman scored 40 seconds into the first half during last week's 3-0 victory over Fair Haven.
TOP FIVE TEAMS
DIVISION I
1. CVU (5-0-1) 2. Colchester (6-0-1) 3. South Burlington (5-2) 4. Burlington (4-1-1) 5. Mt. Mansfield (4-2-1)
DIVISION II
1. Harwood (6-0-1) 2. Rice (5-4) 3. Woodstock (5-0-1) 4. Middlebury (4-3-1) 5. Montpelier (5-1)
DIVISION III
1. Stowe (6-0-1) 2. BFA-Fairfax (7-0) 3. Leland & Gray (7-2) 4. White River (6-1) 5. Randolph (4-4)
DIVISION IV
1. Proctor (7-0) 2. MSJ (5-0) 3. West Rutland (4-2) 4. Arlington (3-4) 5. Rivendell (2-2-1)
