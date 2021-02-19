CATONSVILLE, Md. – The UMBC men’s basketball team clinched home-court advantage for the upcoming America East Tournament with Friday’s 66-55 over Vermont.
The Retrievers will be the top seed in the tourney, while the Catamounts will be the No. 2 seed. Both squads settled for a series split after UVM earned an 80-71 victory on Thursday. The Cats walked away with at least a share of the conference’s regular-season crown for the fifth consecutive season. Co-champ UMBC finished the regular season on top of the America East heap for the first time since 2008.
The Retrievers are 13-5 overall and 10-4 in America East action. R.J. Eytle-Rock (15 points, seven rebounds) set the tone during Friday’s victory, while teammates Daniel Akin and Keondre Kennedy added 14 points apiece. Eytle-Rock went 8 of 8 from the foul line. Darnell Rogers scored 10 points points, while fellow Retriever grabbed 12 rebounds.
Vermont (10-4) will host an America East semifinal game March 6. Ryan Davis (15 pints, six rebounds) and Justin Mazzulla (12 points, six rebounds) reached double figures for the Catamounts. They were backed up by teammates Stef Smith (nine points), Ben Shungu (eight points), Bailey Patella (five points) and Isaiah Powell (four points, seven rebounds).
The Catamounts extended their winning streak to eight games Thursday before falling short less than 24 hours later.
“(Thursday) was probably the most physical game we’ve played all year on both ends of the floor,” UVM coach John Becker said. “It was a really good win against a really good team. We really made the plays down the stretch.”
Davis poured in a team-high 21 points Thursday and logged his sixth 20-point performance of the year. He was 9 of 17 from the floor and pulled down six rebounds.
Smith added 20 points and was hot from outside, going 6 of 7 from 3-point range. Shungu matched his senior classmate with 20 points. He had a solid shooting night, making 7 of 10 attempts from the field while grabbing eight rebounds. UVM is the first team in league history to win five straight regular-season conference crowns.
UMBC 66, Vermont 55
VERMONT (10-4)
R.Davis 5-11 2-2 15, Powell 2-5 0-0 4, Mazzulla 4-5 4-4 12, Shungu 2-10 4-6 8, Smith 3-10 2-2 9, Patella 2-4 1-2 5, Murphy 0-4 0-1 0, Deloney 0-2 2-2 2, Duncan 0-1 0-0 0, Fiorillo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-52 15-19 55.
UMBC (14-5)
Spasojevic 1-4 0-2 2, Horvath 2-9 0-1 4, Eytle-Rock 3-6 8-8 15, Owens 2-4 0-0 5, Rogers 1-5 7-8 10, Akin 3-7 8-13 14, Kennedy 6-9 0-0 14, Boonyasith 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 19-51 23-32 66. Halftime—UMBC 34-20. 3-Point Goals—Vermont 4-22 (R.Davis 3-5, Smith 1-4, Deloney 0-1, Duncan 0-1, Murphy 0-2, Patella 0-2, Powell 0-2, Shungu 0-5), UMBC 5-18 (Kennedy 2-4, Eytle-Rock 1-2, Owens 1-3, Rogers 1-3, Boonyasith 0-3, Horvath 0-3). Rebounds—Vermont 31 (Powell 7), UMBC 33 (Horvath 12). Assists—Vermont 6 (Powell, Mazzulla 2), UMBC 7 (Eytle-Rock 3). Total Fouls—Vermont 22, UMBC 19.
Vermont 80, UMBC 71
VERMONT (10-3)
R.Davis 9-17 2-2 21, Powell 4-7 2-2 11, Mazzulla 1-3 0-0 2, Shungu 7-10 4-4 20, Smith 6-9 2-2 20, Patella 1-2 2-2 4, Duncan 1-4 0-0 2, Murphy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-53 12-12 80.
UMBC (13-5)
