AMHERST, Mass. — Guard Josie Larkins tallied a game-high 20 points but UMass overcame a fast start from the Catamounts during a 68-63 women's basketball victory at the Mullins Center in non-conference action.
The Minutewomen improve to 11-2, while the Catamounts fall to 5-5.
"We came up short today but I'm proud of how we started and finished the game," UVM coach Alisa Kresge said. "Foul trouble and lack of execution hurt us in the second and third quarters but we still found a way to be in it at the end. We know we have to put together a full 40 minutes in order to win on the road."
The Catamounts jumped out to a 7-0 lead 2:07 into the first quarter. Vermont relied on two buckets in the first minute from Emma Utterback and Larkins and then a 3-pointer from Delaney Richason.
Vermont led 13-3 at the first media timeout after former CVU standout Catherine Gilwee hit back-to-back 3-pointers. Anna Olson added four points late in the quarter and UVM held a 17-8 lead after the opening ten minutes. Vermont shot 46.7% from the field in the first quarter, while the Minutewomen shot just 16.7%.
Four UMass players scored during an 8-0 run over 3:01 of game action in the second quarter to cut the UVM lead to 25-24. In the closing seconds of the half, Destiney Philoxy hit two free throws to give the Minutewomen a 26-25 lead at the break.
UMass carried its momentum into the third quarter, building a game-high lead of 11 points midway through the stanza. Utterback scored eight straight points for UVM during a three-minute span to close the gap 44-39. UMass outscored UVM 5-2 during the final 47 seconds of the third quarter to take an eight-point lead to the final quarter.
Larkins hit five 3-pointers n the fourth quarter for the Catamounts, who clawed their way back into the contest. Larkins hit two shots from downtown in the final minute of regulation, making it 66-63 with 15 seconds to go. Philoxy hit two free throws to seal the UMass win.
Larkins' six 3-pointers were the most she's made in a single contest since hitting eight against Bryant in 2019. Gilwee, making her third career start, set a new career-high with 11 points.
Utterback had a season-high nine assists. During her last three games, she has 15 assists and just four turnovers.
The Catamounts will travel to play Bryant at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Streaming is free on NEC Front Row. Fans can also listen live on the Vermont Sports Network, with Cooper Boardman on the call.
