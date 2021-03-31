Andrew Tripp loves to remind his athletes that cross-country running is not an individual sport.
That team-first mentality helped the U-32 coach earn one of the most prestigious honors possible earlier this week.
Tripp was named the National High School Cross Country Coach of the Year for boys teams after the Raiders captured their fifth straight Division II championship.
Nearly a decade of work with fall, winter and spring teams helped Tripp establish a year-round training regimen with many U-32 athletes. He is the first coach from Vermont to receive the honor from the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association
Tripp, fellow coach Mark Chaplin and the Raider claimed 23 championships during the past decade between cross-country running, Nordic skiing and track and field. U-32 raced to its 14th cross-country running title last fall on the hilly Thetford Academy trials. The Raiders captured the top seven individual spots for the first time in program history, with nine seconds separating the top five runners. The team’s average margin of victory has been 53 points during its five-year reign.
Jacob Miller-Arsenault won the race in 17 minutes, 18 seconds, crossing the line more than two minutes faster than his time from the year before. He was followed by teammates Ollie Hansen (17:20.3), Patrick Cioffi (17:22), Austin Beard (17:22.8), Carson Beard (17:27.4), Leo Cioffi (17:37.9) and Jed Kurts (17:43.6).
The Raiders were completely unrivaled in D-II, locking up an 87-point victory over runner-up Spaulding. This year’s five-person combined time of 1:26:50.7 at the state meet was over two minutes faster than the cumulative time of D-I champ CVU (1:28:57.2).
New England Championships were cancelled due to Covid, but the top Vermont teams decided to battle it out at the Meet of Champions. The D-II Raiders defeated D-I champ CVU by 61 points, with all seven Raiders crossing the line in a 24-second span to crack the top 14 overall. U-32’s five-runner combined time was 2:25 seconds faster than the Redhawks.
“When I got this award, I kind of laughed – I don’t feel worthy in some ways,” Tripp said to the USTFCCA. “I don’t consider myself to be the best coach in the program – let alone state. That would be Mark Chaplin, who has won 48 state championships and is retiring at the end of this year. I feel as if we all stand on someone’s shoulders – if we do something as an individual – and right now I am on the shoulders of a giant, because that’s what Mark is in this state and to this sport.”
Last year’s track and field season was delayed and eventually canceled due to the pandemic, forcing the Raiders to train by themselves or in small pods. U-32’s Covid policies pushed back the start of fall practice for several weeks and prevented freshmen and sophomores from training with juniors and seniors for most of the season. Similar restrictions were in place during the winter season, but Tripp and Chaplin still helped the Raiders earn a boys-girls championship sweep for the third straight year.
“It brought us closer together, as a team, and allowed us, as coaches, to kind of sit back and see these young men grow and take ownership of the team and their training,” Tripp said to the USTFCCA. “We would still write plans for them, but when you saw a senior meeting up with a freshman on his own accord or guys really hammering solo time trials, when those were the rules, was great.”
The U-32 boys and girls are now defending champs for both skiing and cross-country running, with many of those standouts expected to join the track and field squad this spring.
The only school to record a sweep of all three endurance sports in academic year was Essex in 1991-92. Tripp will savor his latest accolade for now, but there’s no doubt that he’s already scheming ways to accomplish that elusive triple crown in a few short months.
