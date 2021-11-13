THETFORD - The U-32 boys cross-country running team earned lots of statewide respect while winning six Division II titles in a row.
The Raiders reached new heights Saturday to gain an even more coveted title: New England champions.
Two sets of siblings powered U-32 to a 23-point victory over Rhode Island powerhouse La Salle Academy, marking the first time a D-II school from Vermont prevailed over its regional rivals. The 1987 Essex squad was the only other Vermont team to win New England's, but the Raiders were confident entering the race after excelling against elite out-of-state competition all season.
"We knew we had a good shot at it coming into the race," U-32 senior Oliver Hansen said. "And if we ran a good race and attacked the course in the right spots, that we could do it. But it's still crazy to think about."
The Raiders' five-person team total of 139 points was easily low enough to triumph over La Salle, a 12-time New England champ that claimed five of the previous seven titles. Twin brothers Carson Beard (18th, 16:58.11) and Austin Beard (19th, 17:01.36) led the way for U-32. Another set of siblings - Oliver Hansen (28th, 17:13.71) and Cyrus Hansen (72nd, 17:47.1) - scored crucial points for coach Andrew Tripp's squad. Sargent Burns clinched the team victory by crossing the line in 18:07.13 to place 97th.
"The way the start worked, we just got choked," Oliver Hansen said. "Everyone came from all the sides, and so I was able to sneak through and go around. So I had a much better route than (the Beards) did. But they caught up with me at the mile. And then I was able to hang with them a little, but they took off."
Tzevi Schwartz (150th, 18:40.37) and Wilder Brown (233rd, 19:51.04) also competed for U-32. Scoring points for La Salle were Adam Thibodeau (22nd, 17:04.55), Jack Casey (24th, 17:06.45), Phillip Simas (38th, 17:24.4), David Parenteau (91st, 18:03.37) and Lachlan Bishop (93rd, 18:04.66). La Salle edged Connecticut powerhouse Ridgefield on a tie-breaker for second place, thanks to the effort of the team's No. 6 runner Raymond Flores (137th, 18:31.41).
Steven Hergenrother (15th, 16:55.47) paced Ridgefield along with teammates Matthew McDonough (29th, 17:16.82), Jack Dovaras (56th, 17:39.06), Benjamin Mickool (81st, 17:57.2) and Henri Vieltojarvi (92nd, 18:03.42). Bishop Hendricken was a distant fourth with 219 points. Troy Silvestri (16th, 16:56.4) led the Hawks and was followed by Keegan Tierney (49th, 17:32.11), Josh Breard (64th, 17:41.65), Evan McGregor (111th, 18:16.78) and Aidan Moreira (115th, 18:17.33).
"We knew that Hendricken had a top guy (Silvestri) and we knew that Austin, Carson and Ollie would be right with him," Burns said. "And so today was really about myself and Cyrus. Because those guys - the top three - have been consistent all year and we knew they were going to be right there. But myself and Cyrus. …we knew we had to beat (Hendricken's) No. 4 and 5 (runners) - and La Salle's No. 4 and 5. Because La Salle has two really strong guys, and their No. 3, 4 and 5 are a little bit farther back."
It was a David vs. Goliath battle entering the 86th running of the event. Bishop Hendricken and La Salle are private academies that recruit the top runners from Rhode Island, while U-32 is a public school that's not big enough to compete in Vermont's large-school division. But Tripp's team was far from an underdog after edging Bishop Hendricken by one point to crack the podium last month during the Eastern States Championships race at the Manhattan Invitational.
"Bishop Hendricken, we've known their uniforms all the time," Oliver Hansen said. "And then our coach, before the race, just let us know what La Salle's look like. I remember at Manhattan keeping track of the Bishop Hendricken uniforms. And today - making sure if I saw people I recognized, that I stuck with them."
A field of 263 competitors led to a major bottleneck 400 yards after the start. Athletes attempted to avoid any major crashes or meltdowns during the early going, but almost everyone was caked in mud by the 1-mile mark.
"It was really tough at the start and the end," Cyrus Hansen said. "At the start, there were so many people and I got pushed around a lot. So it was really hard and I didn't get as good a start as I wanted to. And at the end, you're pushing super hard but you're going not as fast as you would (normally)."
Athletes jockeyed for position in an open field after the gun went off and then things got tight in a hurry. One miscalculation or mis-step would be costly for any athlete, so Oliver Hansen and the Beard twins wasted no time racing to the front of the stampede.
"I got into a pretty open position, so I definitely went a bit faster than I think I should have," Oliver Hansen said. "But it worked out for me in the end. I was probably top 10 for the first little bit and I knew I had to tone it down."
The Raiders were all careful to stay on their feet, conserve energy and avoid any crash-and-burn scenarios. U-32's top thee runners were in solid position at the 1-mile mark, but they still had their work cut out for them as La Salle, Ridgefield and Bishop Hendricken were all hot at the start.
"I didn't really expect it go out that fast, and the mud just made it crazy," Austin Beard said. "There was mud flying in my eyes and all over the place. There was one big puddle up at the top of course. But mostly in the grass it was just sopping wet and there was mud everywhere. …I was definitely really nervous at the start. But I just told myself, 'Alright, I'm going to just go out and run my race. And whatever happens happens.' So that helped to calm me down and not really think about the result - and more just think about how am I pushing myself.
Silvestri and Austin Beard wound up in a dogfight from start to finish.
"I was running with the No. 1 from Hendricken for pretty much the entire race," he said. "I was very competitive with him and I didn't want to let him get any ground. I pushed really hard to try and hold him off."
Austin Beard was just outside the top 10 near the 1-mile mark, while Carson Beard was pinned behind a big pack and sat outside the top-30.
"I was hearing the spectators yell, 'Go Carson. Go Ollie,'" Austin Beard said. "So I knew they were right there."
Oliver Hansen instinctively tucked in directly behind Carson Beard and the pair went to work while passing competitors one at a time. The runners did most of their damage during the second half of the race, taking advantage of the uphills, downhills and everything in between.
"In the last half-mile there's a lot of downhills, so you really have to be conscious about running as fast as you can down those - just trying to pick people off," Austin Beard said. "And there are some short, punchy hills that you really have to just go all-out on - because you're going to get passed if you don't."
Austin Beard and Silvestri were running neck-and-neck entering the final turn into the homestretch when Beard tumbled to the ground while attempting to overtake the Hawks runner. The Raiders standout estimated it cost him four spots in the final rankings.
"There was a little bit of relief and a little bit of regret, just because I fell on that last corner," he said. "It was definitely my fault because I chose a bad line trying to pass someone. I tried to go around the Hendricken guy. I tired to go inside and it was muddy and off-camber and I just slid out."
Even though Silvestri finished a few spots ahead of the Beard twins, Hansen's 28th-place result gave the Raiders a huge advantage. Bishop Hedricken beat La Salle at last week's Rhode Island state championship, but suddenly it was the Rams challenging U-32 for the team title. And upset-minded Ridgefield also made a bold move while seeking its first New England crown.
When all of the Raiders finally crossed the finish line, reactions from the team were equal parts fist bumps and head scratching. A sizable crew of individual runners - who don't count in the team scoring - made it difficult for anyone to declare an immediate winner. U-32's runners waited 25 minutes before the start of the girls race and then cheered on the Raiders' girls squad. A few minutes after the girls finish, good new arrived.
"We didn't know exactly because the scores hadn't come up," Oliver Hansen said. "But on the course on the last K I heard someone mention that we were the first team through with three guys. And then our fifth guy, Sarge, he knew that he beat Bishop Hendricken's fifth (runner). So we had a feeling we were up there. But we didn't know until the scores came out."
Cyrus Hansen and Burns tipped the scales for U-32, although they didn't realize it immediately. Hansen's 72nd-place finish and Burns' ability to crack the top-100 may not have featured the same "Wow" factor as a typical title-clinching moment. But when the final scores were added up, the Raiders' No. 4 and 5 runners turned out to be the difference-makers.
"I was a little bit nervous," Cyrus Hansen said. "I felt like I didn't get the time I wanted. But I knew that there were at least two Bishop Hendricken guys behind me. So I was hoping that that was enough and what I ran was going to make us win. And Sarge too. It was very nerve-racking at the end."
Burns and Cyrus Hansen were fully aware that they might not beat every counterpart from La Salle, Ridgefield and Hedricken. But limiting the damage was always on their minds.
"I really think it's about that second half when the going gets tough," Burns said. "A lot of out-of-staters will take some breaks after the hills. And we like to crest the hills. We don't want to send it too hard on Morty's Monster. I get the sense that the out-of-staters hype themselves up for that hill and expend too much energy on it. Where we try to stay conservative and not try to gain any spots - just try to stay where we are. And then after that hill, that's when we attack."
Former U-32 coach Mark Chaplin made the trek down to Thetford to cheer on his former racers. Last year his cross-country running, Nordic skiing and track and field teams earned a boys-and-girls sweep of every D-II state championship. The longtime science teacher stood next to his wife during the celebration ceremony and witnessed a new first for their community. And it was 20 years after their oldest daughter, Tara, won the NCAA Division I cross-country championship.
"He retired and he had 50 state champs," Oliver Hansen said. "And then the year after he gets the New England's (title). It's pretty crazy just how amazing of a coach he is and everything that he's been able to do."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.