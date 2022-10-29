THETFORD - The U-32 boys cross country running team captured its 16th overall state championship Saturday, claiming its seventh title in a row.
After posting the lowest possible team score two years ago, the Raiders nearly watched their dynasty vanish into thin air at the finish line. But a perfect storm of events unfolded as U-32 relied on a game-of-inches mentality to hold off Montpelier by two points.
It was no surprise when Solons senior Avery Smart posted a winning time of 16 minutes, 55.6 seconds on the 5-kilometer course. The four-year varsity competitor was dominant all season and easily maintained his position in front of U-32's top dogs.
The Raiders finally had their fastest four racers in action after being plagued by injuries and illness for much of the season, but the absence of No. 5 runner Wyatt Malloy left U-32 slightly exposed. A second-place result by Cyrus Hansen (17:07.6) was great news for the defending New England champs, especially with three of his teammates in hot pursuit.
Raider Sargent Burns was in the hunt for a podium spot and wound up placing fifth in 17:36.3. He finished just behind Burr & Burton's Matheo Gallazzini (17:35.1) and Woodstock's Zed McNaughton (17:36.0).
The next runners were U-32's Taggart Schrader and Montpelier's Noah Rivera, who posted identical times of 17:53.4 to barely edge U-32's Wilder Brown (eighth, 17:53.7). Montpelier's Ezra Merrill-Triplett was 10th in 18:17.5, keeping the Solons' upset hopes alive.
U-32's top four runners waited anxiously in the finish chute and their body language was far from celebratory. The Raiders watched with bated breath as Montpelier's Jay Borland (14th, 18:46) and Caleb Rockcaslte (22nd, 19:18.2) put the Solons within striking distance of a long-shot victory.
Montpelier's non-scoring runners, Luke Murphy (28th, 19:39.3) and Samuel Brondyke (29th, 19:39.4), made their way across the line before U-32's all-important No. 5 athlete appeared. It was clear that Raider Tennessee Lamb was suffering, but he withstood the pain and kept his legs moving to hold off a Vergennes runner by two seconds while finishing 31st in 19:46.6.
The last-gasp surge by Lamb initially appeared to be the difference-maker and the Raiders huddled together with smiles on their faces after preliminary results indicated that they prevailed by a few points. However, several minutes later, all the focus centered around the photo-finish clash for sixth place between Rivera and Schrader. The team scores were briefly listed as a dead heat based on a slight edge to Rivera, and the Solons were poised to win a tiebreaker on the strength of their No. 6 runner. But race officials reviewed the footage and gave the nod to Schrader, tipping the scales in favor of the Raiders to determine the final team outcome.
"Tag delivered the state championship by outleaning Noah by roughly 8 inches," U-32 coach Andrew Tripp said. "But those 8 inches were earned over 5,000-plus miles of running over last three years. Tag took very average talent and multiplied it by elite effort and dedication over months and years. He dealt with a stress fracture and two bouts of Covid last year but kept plugging away. Those 8 inches tell the story of our team and program over the last decade-plus. Take average talent, multiply it by elite effort by superb people and good stuff happens. We have won states by some big margins and won and lost by some tiny margins, like today. But it’s the long-term dedication of these awesome young women and men that make this program - and our sports - so cool."
Benjamin Warfield (33rd, 19:50) and Greg Hayward (44th, 20:23.6) were also strong for U-32, which recorded a winning total of 52 points. U-32 finished with a near-perfect team total of 17 points last fall, thanks to solid showings by Schrader (fifth, 17:55.59), Burns (eighth, 18:13.72) and Brown (10th, 18:23.88).
Lamb was a JV racer in 2021 and wound up with a time of 20:45.1 during the Challenge Race at state championships. At that point he never imagined that everything would come down to his results at the 2022 state meet.
"It was just really amazing," Lamb said. "It's just so good to win seven in a row. And for me - just a freshman last year running the JV Challenge Race - and to step up and score fifth for U-32. We knew Montpelier was going to give us a lot of competition and we were really nervous going into this one. It seemed kind of crazy that U-32 could actually lose at states. But we came through and it's just crazy how close it is and it feels really good to win it."
U-32 beat Montpelier by 46 points during the season-opening Essex Invitational, but the Raiders haven't competed with their full varsity lineup since then. Montpelier defeated the Raiders at the Thetford Woods Trail Run and during last week's NVAC Mountain Division championships, creating lots of mystery entering the state meet. And there was still plenty of tension when the team outcome was in limbo after all of the runners finished Saturday.
"That was painful," Tripp said. "It was nerve-racking and we knew it was going to be close. When they first posted scores we lost in a tiebreaker. It really couldn't get literally any closer because they went back and looked at a photo finish between us and a Montpelier guy. So they looked at the finish between Taggert and Noah. They originally gave it to Noah, which created the tie - thus Montpelier winning. They went back and looked at it and Tag had clearly won, and so we won by two. It was half a body length."
In past years the Raiders were untouchable against even the best teams in Division I. But it was a different story this season after Montpelier inherited Rivera, a Harwood transfer, to bolster an already-stacked roster.
"It was Montpelier - we knew," Lamb said. "At the beginning of the season we didn't really think they could give us any competition. But going into this week at states, me and my coach were talking and he just said I have to follow Montpelier's fourth and fifth guys. I got to 2 miles with them and I gave it everything I had and I kind of slowed down there. But I just (fought) for every single place, especially against those Montpelier guys."
With Malloy sidelined temporarily by a calf injury, Lamb spent the entire week leading up to the state meet fully realizing that his performance could decide how the chips fell in the team standings. Two weeks ago earlier he posted a personal-record time of of 18:24.8 at the Burnt Hills Invitational in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., and it was clear mid-race Saturday that he was nowhere near that pace as he prepared to clime Morty's Monster. But the underclassmen showed that he can suffer and recover in one fell swoop while delivering the knockout blow. The Raiders will seek an unprecedented eighth straight title next fall and also own banners from 2006, 2000, 1994, 1993, 1992, 1991, 1987, 1983, 1980 and 1977.
"It was on me today - I understood that," Lamb said. "Because our top four, I'm pretty sure they're all going to be All-State or really close to it. We were just lacking a fifth runner who was as fast as they were. Going into this meet, I feel like it definitely was on me. And I didn't beat Montpelier's fourth and fifth (runners), but I was able to go fast enough to get us the win. …It was crazy. It was just the most pain I've ever been in. Cross country is such a hard sport. I was hoping for a faster time. But individual successes really pale in comparison to doing great things with the team. At U-32, we've had a lot of great runners. But really our best success has just been as a team."
Middlebury was a relatively close third with 75 points. The Tigers were led by Baker Nelson (12th, 18:24.3), Baxter Harrington (13th, 18:43.8), Kaden Hammond (15th, 18:58.4), Ben Seaton (16th, 19:00.6) and Matias Citarella (19th, 19:14.4). Scoring points for fifth-place Harwood were Indy Metcalf (11th 18:23.7), Christopher Cummiskey (21st, 19:17.7), Lincoln Gage (24th, 19:27.5), Quinn Smith (26th, 19:35.3) and Chapin Rivers (38th, 20:05.5).
Montpelier was the last team to beat U-32 at the state meet, triumphing in 2015 with a one-point victory over the Raiders. As the possibility of dethroning the New England champs became more and more attainable over the course of the season, the psychological burden on U-32's runners couldn't be denied.
"Tennessee had a ton of pressure on him - he knew all week," Tripp said. "Tennessee is our sixth man. Our fifth man, Wyatt (Malloy), is injured. And Tenny knew all week it was going to come down to him and we were going to be waiting at the finish line for him to come across. He had a rough ride - he suffered a lot today. And while he's not probably very happy with his time, the fact that he kept racing and beat two guys - those two points were the difference in the state championship. So he won the state championship. It's funny: In basketball, your best player scores your most points, by and large. In cross country, your worst player scores the most points and they're actually the most important. And Tennessee is a really good runner and he's going to win a lot of championships, especially on the track. He's a big guy - cross is never going come easy to him. But those two points, I hope he remembers them his whole life."
While U-32 made off with the top prize, Smart managed to snap another Raider streak. He ended the string of five straight first-place individual state crowns by U-32 runners Carson Beard (16:43), Jacob Miller-Arsenault (17:18), Waylon Kurts (16:50), Andrew Crompton (16:53) and Stephen Looke (16:51). The Solons standout admitted that the prospect of eventually winning an individual title was never in the back of his mind three years ago.
"It wasn't even a goal - I was so far out of it," Smart said. "I remember looking at Waylon Kurts winning - he won in 16:51 or something. And I was like, 'He's my idol, but I don't think I can do it.' But here I am and I did what he did. It's crazy it's real."
Smart finished 80th at state championships as a freshman in 22:33. He was 17th in 2020 with a time of 19:06. Last year he placed fourth in 17:33, while Rivera was 15th in 19:05 for Harwood. Merrill-Triplett finished 18th at the 2021 state meet 19:15 and Borland was 26th in 19:47.
Borland wound up improving by 12 places Saturday while shaving over a minute off his PR from the state meet.
"Jay has been struggling all season with an iron deficiency," Smart said. "He was running two minutes slower than last year - we're talking in the 21's. But he got the iron he needed and he came back and came up with a really strong 14th (place) finish. So I'm so proud of him, just grinding through that. All the negative mental stuff is really hard, but he did it. ...We came a long ways as a team. In the last couple years we've come from no one really knowing our name - and now more people do. I'm just really proud of what the boys have done and there's always next year. We're only losing one person, so next year we should come back really strong."
